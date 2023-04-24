Over the weekend, Scouts gathered for some fast-paced fun at the Pinewood Derby, hosted for the first time by Reganis Honda.

Scouts from Torrington, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Morrill and Bayard all came together on Saturday, April 22, for the traditional racing event, which has been a Scouting staple for 70 years.

Each Scout participating in the Pinewood Derby was tasked with building their own unpowered, unmanned miniature car from wood, using kits containing only a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles.

“That’s one reason it’s so much fun — you’re limited in what you can do,” Second Class Scout Drake Connell said of the limitations imposed by the kit.

Connell has participated in the Pinewood Derby several times throughout his years in Scouting BSA. He said he has had to learn and adapt his building strategy to keep improving his results.

“My first car was really round, and that’s kind of what I normally do. But this year I did more of a wedge shape because it’s more aerodynamic,” Connell said.

In addition to incorporating fundamentals of aerodynamics, Connell said he also had to learn to properly distribute the weight he’s allowed to add to the car to achieve the fastest possible speed.

“Another thing is having the correct weight,” he said. “You have to find the right balance. You don’t want to put too much or too little. Otherwise, when it goes down the track, it will start fast and just stop, or it won’t go fast at all.”

Tri Trails District Executive Debi Berndt said the Pinewood Derby had been put on the back burner by the COVID-19 pandemic. When bringing back the event came up, the Scouts found an enthusiastic partner and sponsor in Reganis Honda owner Tim Reganis, who jumped at the chance to host the derby in his showroom.

“We’ve been without it for a couple years and needed to get started up again, and he just so quickly welcomed us to do it here,” Berndt said.

Reganis said hosting the Pinewood Derby was a great honor that allowed him not only to show support for local scouting programs, but also to introduce a new generation to the excitement of cars and racing.

“We like to support the Scouts, and we know that they have this event every year," Reganis said. "We’re honored to sponsor the event, and we hope that we have the opportunity in the future to do it again.

“We want kids to develop an interest in cars. Hopefully in the future they can become employees that we can hire to do what we’re doing now. If you don’t tell them about these opportunities, they may never become interested in cars.”

Before the races began, Reganis and his team led the Scouts on a tour around the facility and discussed some basics of how cars work and how to perform preventive maintenance such as changing air filters, performing alignments and more. Berndt said the lessons were engaging and had the desired effect on the young audience.

“The kids were all crowded around the car, they were looking inside and pointing," Berndt said. "I think they got a little information out of it, and everything helps. Later on in life they’ll be able to use that good, practical information."

PHOTOS: Pinewood Derby at Reganis Honda