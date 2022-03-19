Pink Schoolhouse contains unique history to meet students’ needs

MARSLAND — In Sioux County, a pink schoolhouse stands, nestled among the pine trees and surrounded by acres of prairie land of sunflowers and crops. While the prairie has seen little change over the years, the classrooms in the two-story Sioux County Schools Pink Schoolhouse continue to see some change as teachers offer students access to more individualized instruction in today’s technology-driven world.

Teacher Donna Skavdahl said the Pink Schoolhouse, located on Pink School Road, was constructed in 1964, a consolidation of a sod and frame school house. The building was constructed from cement blocks, which were covered in stucco and painted a bright pink. Skavdahl said the color choice came down to price and aesthetics.

“Way back when this was built in ’64, the colors you could get cheap were brown and pink,” Skavdahl said. “It’s kind of funny because the house I live in now, which was the original house to the ranch before we sided it, it was pink, too.”

Could the brown paint really be worse than Pepto-Bismol pink?

“I always thought, ‘Why would anybody do pink?’” Skavdahl said.

Evidently, the pigment in that paint was cheap and the brown looked like fecal waste, so the women were not about to cover a school in that color.

“Of course, back then the ranchers did the hiring and the firing and they had their own boards and all of the ladies came and took care of the school a week before it opened,” Skavdahl said. “I remember we would come to the school and took the windows off and got it all perfect and we painted before school started. It was a community-run building.”

The school also served as a community center for public events and the headquarters for the Whistle Creek voting district.

“Back before they made the polling places where you would go to vote at the county seat, this was a polling place,” she said. “There would be times where you might be having school upstairs and the community was downstairs voting. People were in and out of your building all day long to vote.”

The schoolhouse's layout features two good-sized classrooms upstairs and a full basement with a kitchen, two bathrooms and a library. Originally the basement had an area sectioned off for a bedroom and a shower since the school teacher lived at the school, Skavdahl said.

According to a dissertation about the history of Nebraska Public School Reorganization over the past 30 years by Cory Worrell, Sioux County districts 47 and 65 were dissolved on July 16, 1987, and June 30, 1987, respectively. District 47 students were transferred to school district 73 and district 65 students were split between districts 68 and 12.

As a country school for the past 23 years, the Pink Schoolhouse saw limited upgrades, other than façade upkeep. However, Skavdahl recalled when she began her teaching career, indoor plumbing being installed. She also remembered how the country schools on highways 29 and 51 would rotate teachers to other country schools so the students would have a different teacher every couple of years.

In 1994, district 46 was dissolved and received by Harrison Public School. Later, several rural schools also became a part of the Sioux County Public Schools, including the Pink Schoolhouse on June 15, 2006.

“Every little school was its own separate school district with its own school board and financing,” Sioux County Public Schools superintendent Brett Gies said. “Around 2006 is when they consolidated all of them into one school district.”

Considered a satellite school in the district, students who attend the Pink Schoolhouse receive the same education as students who attend public schools in town, but one challenge they faced until recently was internet access.

Before high-speed fiber connections came into the classroom, research projects were on hold when the computer had to complete a download, then seventh-grader Grace Skavdahl told the Star-Herald in 2014.

“Researching multiple sources for a history report is easier and quicker now,” she said.

Another upgrade to the Pink Schoolhouse was the Mobius Communications Company’s Fiber-To-The-Home project on River Road north of Hemingford that went into Dawes and Sioux counties. The project covered 150-square miles and required 50 miles of fiber optic cable to be installed. Prior to fiber optic, the only other option for residents was satellite internet — a service that required an upfront purchase price and monthly fees for higher speeds. Dial up was not available along the River Road due to the old-fashioned condition of the phone lines.

Throughout the past 58 years, 25 teachers have taught at the schools where between one student and 18 students are enrolled at any given time.

“There has been over 25 teachers; some only staying for one or two years and some of us longer,” Skavdahl, who is in her ninth year teaching at the Pink Schoolhouse, said. “There have been either one or two teachers at a time throughout the years.”

Five students across four grade levels currently attend the Pink Schoolhouse. The average student to teacher ratio is 1:4, offering students an intimate learning environment.

“We’ve had some really good successes,” Gies said. “When you start looking at what they really accomplish in that little school, it really goes back to the individualized instruction.”

The current students said they like attending a country school because there are not many students in their grades and there is more countryside to play in during recess. Some of the downfalls are the limited numbers of students to play team sports at recess and having less playground equipment than town schools.

Despite those differences, Pink Schoolhouse alumni have gone on to attend four-year universities from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln to Brown University. They have also entered the workforce as agriculturalists, educators, veterinarians, doctors, lawyers, bankers and oil mechanics.

