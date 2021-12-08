Pinnacle Bank announces new branch manager

MITCHELL — Pinnacle Bank is pleased to announce Troy Peterson is the new branch manager for its Mitchell location.

“I’m excited Troy has returned to the Pinnacle Bank team. His previous leadership experience with us and banking experience in the Scotts Bluff County area made him the perfect fit to lead our Mitchell branch,” Matt Behrends, regional president, said. “We look forward to seeing him develop and cultivate new and existing relationships throughout the North Platte River Valley.”

In his role, Peterson’s responsibilities include new business development, consumer, agriculture and business lending, managing personnel and overseeing day-to-day operations of the branch. In addition, he will play an active role in community affairs and organizations to aid in Pinnacle Bank’s mission to positively impact the communities they serve.

Peterson brings thirty years of experience in the financial industry to Pinnacle Bank, including eight years in management and lending positions at Pinnacle Bank branches in Newcastle and Moorcroft, Wyoming. He has a deep-rooted history in agriculture, which has served him well in ag and commercial lending roles, including his 10 years as a loan officer helping farms and families throughout the North Platte area.