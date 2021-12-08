Pinnacle Bank announces new branch manager

MITCHELL — Pinnacle Bank is pleased to announce Troy Peterson is the new branch manager for its Mitchell location.
“I’m excited Troy has returned to the Pinnacle Bank team. His previous leadership experience with us and banking experience in the Scotts Bluff County area made him the perfect fit to lead our Mitchell branch,” Matt Behrends, regional president, said. “We look forward to seeing him develop and cultivate new and existing relationships throughout the North Platte River Valley.”
In his role, Peterson’s responsibilities include new business development, consumer, agriculture and business lending, managing personnel and overseeing day-to-day operations of the branch. In addition, he will play an active role in community affairs and organizations to aid in Pinnacle Bank’s mission to positively impact the communities they serve.
Peterson brings thirty years of experience in the financial industry to Pinnacle Bank, including eight years in management and lending positions at Pinnacle Bank branches in Newcastle and Moorcroft, Wyoming. He has a deep-rooted history in agriculture, which has served him well in ag and commercial lending roles, including his 10 years as a loan officer helping farms and families throughout the North Platte area.
“I truly feel like I’m coming home,” said Peterson. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Pinnacle Bank family again and passionate about serving the people of Scotts Bluff County, helping dreams come true and the success of the area is enjoyed for generations to come.”
Community involvement has always been a priority for Peterson. Whether it be serving on the ag society board or numerous Chamber of Commerce boards, coaching youth sports, as the National Collegiate Rodeo student director, or being a member of Rotary and Lions organizations, he is excited to become involved in the Scotts Bluff County communities.
Outside of work, Peterson enjoys spending time with his son and daughter-in-law, and driving his team of saddle horse.