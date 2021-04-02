Pinwheels serve as a visual reminder of child abuse in the community

Five hundred silver and blue pinwheels are glistening and spinning in the lawn of the CAPstone child advocacy center in Gering.
Each year, volunteers carefully, or randomly, “plant” pinwheels in the lawn, a child’s toy that symbolizes the number of children served at the center. The symbolic display is made during Child Abuse Awareness Month, which President Ronald Reagan declared to be observed in April 1983.
Even Gov. Pete Ricketts planted pinwheels on Friday.
“They are whimsical. They remind us of being a child again,” Monica Shambaugh, director of CAPstone, said when explaining why pinwheels are used for the display. “Our hope is when they see these pinwheels planted here at the advocacy center, or by DHHS, or in somebody’s lawn, that they remember all those kids in the state of Nebraska and the United States who have been physically or sexually abused. We really are doing everything that we can, and we need to be doing everything we can, as a society, to end child abuse.”
Last year, during the pandemic, CAPstone served 499 children, Shambaugh said. Child abuse experts have said that fewer child abuse cases were reported during the pandemic. One key reason is that teachers are among the top reporters of child abuse cases, being able to observe children or be made aware of situations that need to be reported. With children learning remotely at different times during the year, it's believed that cases that would normally catch the attention of a teacher, a coach or other adult may have gone unreported.
However, for CAPstone, there was not a significant decline in cases. In 2019, CAPstone provided services to 569 children.
“We want child abuse and neglect to go down in the state of Nebraska,” Shambaugh said. “...We went through a pandemic and saw almost 500 children and we’re on a record pace this year. Child abuse and neglect are not going away. If you see something, say something.”
This year, CAPstone staff members have already interviewed 159 children in child abuse and neglect cases.
Asked how the community could help CAPstone, Shambaugh said the center, which opened its doors in 2000, could always use monetary donations. Those donations can be used to help parents of children brought into the center and for other needs. Gift cards to local restaurants are welcome, which are used to provide meals to children who may have been brought into the center for an interview and missed school lunch or another meal.
Journals have become a popular item to donate to the center. The journals are given to boys and girls, over age 10, who are interviewed at the center.
“We are seeing a huge ask for journals when they leave,” she said. “The kids really like them and take them.”
People are also encouraged to volunteer at other organizations throughout the area that provide assistance to area children. CASA is one organization that is always in need of volunteers, who serve as court-appointed special advocates. CAPstone can use volunteers on occasion, she said, but doesn’t have a regular need since its services are so specialized.
“We get lots of comments throughout the month,” she said of people noticing the pinwheels and it being a good visual reminder to people of child abuse. CAPstone also sells the pinwheels, at $1 each, as a fundraiser for the organization.
For more information about CAPstone or to purchase pinwheels, reach out to 308-632-7274.
To report child abuse, contact the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline, 1-800-652-1999.