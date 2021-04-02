Pinwheels serve as a visual reminder of child abuse in the community

However, for CAPstone, there was not a significant decline in cases. In 2019, CAPstone provided services to 569 children.

“We want child abuse and neglect to go down in the state of Nebraska,” Shambaugh said. “...We went through a pandemic and saw almost 500 children and we’re on a record pace this year. Child abuse and neglect are not going away. If you see something, say something.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, CAPstone staff members have already interviewed 159 children in child abuse and neglect cases.

Asked how the community could help CAPstone, Shambaugh said the center, which opened its doors in 2000, could always use monetary donations. Those donations can be used to help parents of children brought into the center and for other needs. Gift cards to local restaurants are welcome, which are used to provide meals to children who may have been brought into the center for an interview and missed school lunch or another meal.

Journals have become a popular item to donate to the center. The journals are given to boys and girls, over age 10, who are interviewed at the center.

“We are seeing a huge ask for journals when they leave,” she said. “The kids really like them and take them.”