‘Pioneer Song’ musical production planned at Ash Hollow SHP

LINCOLN — Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and head out to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for an afternoon of musical entertainment by The Great Bear Folk Theater at 4 p.m. Mountain time Aug. 29.

The theater company will perform “Pioneer Song,” a one-hour musical that shares the story of the Oregon Trail emigration experience through the eyes of a group of women who traveled it.

Admission to the event is $5 for those age 13 and over; $2 for those age 4-12; and free for those age 3 and under.

Learn more about the musical at GreatBearFolkTheatre.com. Learn more about the park at OutdoorNebraska.org/AshHollow.