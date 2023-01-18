PIT Count seeks to alleviate homelessness in our community

Next week the Knights of Columbus will be hosting an event with the goal of alleviating homelessness in our area.

The National Street and Shelter Point-in-Time Count — or PIT Count — is an annual effort to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness at a given point in time and is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness throughout the country.

Several agencies are coming together at the event to assist those in our community that are experiencing homelessness. This includes the Knights of Columbus, Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Supportive Services for Veterans Families, HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, and the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization.

Event planning committee member Chris Wolf said that the information collected at the PIT Count will be used to help provide housing resources to those who need them.

“This information is used to approve housing vouchers for Section 8,” said Wolf. “It’s really important that we get as many vouchers as we can to assist people when they come in needing a place to stay.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) housing choice voucher program — commonly known as Section 8 — helps very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled find and pay for decent housing in the private market.

Wolf said that homelessness looks very different in rural communities and small towns than it does in urban areas, and that some people who are experiencing it may not even be aware that they qualify for assistance.

“Homelessness doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re living on the streets; it just means they have no place to call their own,” said Wolf. “This event is open to anybody who may be couch surfing or living with friends or family because they can’t afford a place of their own or can’t find one. They might be living in their car or by the river. Wherever they are, they’re more than welcome to come.”

A dinner of chili and dinner rolls will be provided at the PIT Count, and several organizations will be on-site to help connect those experiencing homelessness with resources.

“At that time there will be people there that can assist and talk to people about whether they’ve applied for Section 8, are job searching, all those kinds of things,” said Wolf.

The PIT Count will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1719 1st Ave. in Scottsbluff from 4 to 7 p.m. Wolf said that the event planners could use help reaching everyone who could benefit from it.

“We would like people to spread the word about this event,” she said. “If they have somebody living with them that is in this situation, support them by letting them know. Or if you know somebody that’s in a bad situation, have them come down and let us help make some determinations on what we can do to help. We want everyone in this community to have a warm place to stay.”