Pitching story ideas: Public invited to Flatwater Free Press listening event June 22

The Flatwater Free Press is looking for important stories to tell in the Scottsbluff area, so members of the staff ask the public to join them Wednesday, June 22, at the Railway office plaza boardroom, 115 W. Railway St. from noon to 1 p.m.

Executive Director Matt Wynn said the listening tour is focused on hearing from the public about potential story ideas.

“We are a staff of four and a whole bunch of freelancers trying to cover the entire state of Nebraska, which is absolutely absurd,” Wynn said. “The listening tour is a chance to go around the state and hear from people wherever they are about the stories they think need to be told.”

Some recent stories that came from the listening tour was about prom for special needs students in Nebraska City, a camp in Kearney and a museum in McCook. The event offers the public an opportunity to share story ideas that may not rise to the top of the list, so the Flatwater Free Press can tell those stories.

Wynn will provide background about the free press during the first 10 to 15 minutes of the session.

During the Scottsbluff event, the public is encouraged to come prepared to pitch their ideas.

“If they have any leave behinds — business cards, fliers, business cards or anything like that — that certainly helps,” he said. “Just have a clear idea of what makes your story worth telling.”

Wynn will be attendance at the event, along with two staff reporters. While the community may pitch an idea June 22, he said the turn around on a story may be months into the future.

The free press is interested in not only feature stories, but also investigation pieces.

“My background is all in investigation, so I was taking 18 months on a single story,” Wynn said. “What I’m really proud of with Flatwater is everyone knows investigation pieces take time — three months, 18 months or whatever — but features, they deserve that, too. They haven’t really got that for a long time and I think journalism has really suffered for that in Nebraska and across the country.”

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation is hosting the event.

“We’re hoping to make it out there every couple of months and hope to build a network,” he said. “We want to start getting out there. It’s one of the coolest pockets of the state.”

The Flatwater Free Press plans to return to Scottsbluff in September.

