The grounds of the museum are lined with antique farm equipment at the 27th annual Harvest Festival at the Legacy of the Plains this weekend. Volunteers provide demonstrations of how some of the settlers of the west made use of their land, starting Saturday.

“This is what we do,” Legacy of the Plains Museum Director Dave Wolf said. “So, we want to show the farming techniques that would have been done here. ... We’re not using like 17th century equipment but 1880s to about the 1950s is kind of where our sweet spot is.”

The variety of equipment being used or on display at the festival is comprehensive with all kinds of tractors, combines, trucks and other farm equipment spread out across the museum grounds.

While the museum has no shortage of volunteers and a volunteer brought mules for some of the animal-powered equipment, Wolf said most of the tools and machinery on display were owned and held by the museum.

“Ninety percent of it is on site, so unless it’s a specific piece we just haven’t been able to find, then we’ll ask people if either we can borrow it or if they want to come and demonstrate,” said Wolf.

The festival serves as an opportunity for the museum to showcase some of its other attractions in new ways as more people are on the grounds. Some examples are the cabins on the grounds, which are houses built by some of the early settlers in the area.

Visitors to the Gentry Cabin heard from Don Gentry and his wife. Gentry’s grandfather built the house in 1890 over 130 years ago and Gentry was proud to be able to tell people about his family’s story.

“It’s fun to show people what a house looked like, before electricity, before they had air conditioning and furnaces,” said Gentry.

Structures like the Gentry Cabin carry so much history in them and guests were able to hear about that history from the descendants of the people who built them. The Wiedeman House will receive a similar treatment Sunday with one of the descendants of the original residents telling stories about the building and the family.

One of the most popular attractions at the festival is always the potato field, where attendees can pay for a bucket or sack to pick the vegetables and take them home.

“It’s really fun,” Wolf said. “It’s a great fundraiser for us, then after the Harvest Festival our volunteers, they’ll dig them all up.”

The field was full of red and white potatoes which are being gradually dug up as the festival goes on so that attendees always have plenty to pick. What isn’t taken by festivalgoers will be harvested by volunteers at the festival and dispersed between various charities as well as supporters of the museum.

While many of the guests in the field picking were working for themselves, some had other plans. Chris Schwegel, Brenda Leisy and Gracie Taylor were out picking potatoes but were not just picking for their own kitchens.

“We’re gonna split ‘em up, give a few to Grandpa, keep a few for ourselves and probably freeze them to make soup this winter,” Leisy said.

The Harvest Festival will continue on Sunday repeating many of the events from Saturday. A church service will be held at 9 a.m. before the gates open.