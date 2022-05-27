Plan ahead for a fun Memorial weekend getaway

Memorial Day weekend, the official kick-off to summer camping season, is nearly here, and those hoping to snag a perfect camping spot still have a plenty of options.

While many prime reservation-only spots already have been reserved, many more sites are available first-come, first-served at state parks across Nebraska. Those open to camping a bit further from the lake or a bit further from home can find a serene setting or a fun opportunity for adventure.

Nebraska Game and Parks encourages you to have fun in the outdoors and always keep safety top of mind.

Follow these tips for a successful holiday weekend camping trip:

Reserve a spot online. Several state parks still have sites available for booking. Find at spot at ReserveAmerica.com.

Travel further from urban centers. More remote campgrounds offer the opportunity the perfect place to stretch out for a weekend. To find a just-right campground, visit org/maps then choose state park and recreation areas. This interactive map provides a summary of each park area with location, park amenities and contact information if you have questions.

Arrive early. Consider arriving Tuesday or Wednesday before Memorial Day weekend to claim a first-come, first-served site that meet your needs.

Practice campfire safety. Guests should call park areas before arrival to determine whether a burn ban is in effect. Where campfires are allowed, use designated fire rings, never leave a fire unattended, keep water nearby, and extinguish completely before leaving.

Wear life jackets when boating or swimming.

Check the weather forecast and stay aware of changing conditions.

Plan ahead for what you may need — especially if your preferred site is already taken. Consider packing a shower caddy to get to and from the shower houses and bottled water or a water cooler. Don’t forget traditional supplies, as well, such as lawn chairs, bug spray and sunscreen.

Be patient. Memorial Day weekend is a historically busy one in state parks. Practice patience and understanding with fellow campers and park staff.

Pack a fishing pole! Fishing is fun for all ages. Youth ages 16 and under don’t need a permit to fish. Adults can buy a one-day or annual fishing permit online.

Have fun! Remember to bring camp games and plenty of good food — the perfect recipe for a fun weekend camping trip.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form