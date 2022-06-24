Planting family memories: Kehns’ landscape features family touches, moment of reflection

As an avid gardener, Jana Kehn and her husband, Jim, enjoy visiting the various residences featured on the Theatre West Garden Walk every year to get ideas for their home. This year, the Kehns will be opening up their home to the community as one of the sites for Theatre West’s Garden Walk.

“I love the garden walk and the Theatre West program,” she said. “I always thought it would be really fun to be on the garden walk.”

Last year, Garden Walk co-chair Mary Winn dropped off the Kehns’ tickets. As they sat on the deck enjoying a glass of ice tea, Winn suggested they consider being on the walk.

The Kehns have resided in Gering since 1986, although their focus on landscaping came later.

“Early on, we were raising kids, not a yard, so all of our energy was there,” she said. “We would plant a few things here and there.”

Finding gardening inspiration: Theatre West Garden Walk shows off unique gardens, native plants Colorful flowers and plants will be on display in six area gardens and landscapes throughout Gering and Scottsbluff during Theatre West’s 28th annual Garden Walk fundraiser.

For over 20 years, they have transformed the landscape into what it is now. Most of the plants are perennials, meaning they bloom every year. Kehn transplanted several plants from gardens of family members and friends.

“Almost all of the perennials I do have came from my mother and my grandmother and my mother-in-law,” she said. “We’ve shared plants throughout the years and some of these plants go way back to my grandmother’s garden. She wasn’t even alive when we moved into this house, but my mom had some of her plants, so I took some from her.”

The landscape also has a variety of potted and hanging annual plants, which were purchased locally.

“I love gardening,” Kehn said. “I’d be there every day if I could because it’s our extended outdoor space. We entertain constantly in our yard.”

In addition to the landscape, the Kehns have updated their hardscape with a pergola, patio, deck and fire pit.

“Our deck and patio were added after my mom (Kay Rothenberger) passed away because of the time we spent in her backyard,” she said. “I’ve got her patio furniture there so it’s kind of a memorial to her and our time with her.”

Kehn’s brother made her a potting bench out of an old door and table, which was added this year.

They call the patio their timeshare. While they do not travel, they love to spend time on "their timeshare," sharing stories and creating memories with family and friends.

When the public visits the Kehns’ residence, they will enter through the backyard and exit to the front where they hope people will take a moment of reflection. The Kehns planted a garden between their house and their neighbor’s house to remember the victims of the Ulvalde, Texas, school shooting on May 24. The idea came after Kehn saw a heart posted by her neighbor, encouraging people to remember the victims’ names and faces.

“My husband and I asked if we could plant a garden there to memorialize the Uvalde people because of her heart and thought for that,” she said. “A dear friend made a poster with all of their faces and I got plants and sticks with the ages and names of each victim to go with the plants.

“I have a little card made out to let them know to take time to remember the faces and names that are represented there as they exit,” she said. “As we’ve got all of these living plants and these wonderful blooms and all of the good going on in our gardens, I think we need to remember the blooming and happiness and love in life each one of those people represent to.”

Since being a selected site, the Kehns have been more intentional maintaining their landscape this year, although the work would have been done either way as they enjoy spending time outdoors.

Within the vegetable garden, Kehn said she has done companion planting. She has posted signs for the public to learn more about her hobby.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.