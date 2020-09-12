Plants will bring bees to Legacy of the Plains

There was a lot of buzz at Legacy of the Plains on Friday morning.

A once barren retention wall next to the building began teaming with life as a pollinator project took shape.

Rachel Anderson, a community landscape specialist with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and forestry specialist Chrissy Land, of the National Forrest Service, were responsible for choosing the plants for the project.

Because of the location, they needed to be hardy, Anderson said. There is a wide variety of plants in an array of colors. They were planted in a ribbon pattern to ensure pops of color would appear throughout the wall, and different plants will bloom at different times.

“Most of this is regionally native plants,” said Anderson. “Lots of local native plants as well.”

Anderson said they brought enough plants to pack them in tightly and aim to achieve 100% coverage.

Volunteers, including Master Gardeners, were on hand to help with the planting. Before they got started with planting, there was a discussion about what plants everyone favored.

“I’m a bee guy,” said museum director Dave Wolf with a laugh. “I like bees.”

Throughout the retentional wall, there are planter boxes that will hold different area crops. He said the project will be an educational tool to show the connection between pollinators and crops.

“I want some bug traps so we can see what bugs we have here versus cropland,” he said.

He hopes to highlight the importance of pollinators and teach people that bees are not the only ones.

