Platte Institute details broadband plans

The future of broadband in Nebraska relies on cooperation between the private and public sectors and a focus on providing service to as many people as possible. That’s how Jim Smith, the chief strategy officer at the Platte Institute, framed it during an online presentation on Tuesday.
Expanding broadband access is one facet of a 15-point plan Smith helped compile as part of the Blueprint Nebraska think tank. Without broadband, many Nebraskans would be “unable to enjoy the most basic elements of life,” he said. “...Certainly, broadband is one of the key factors to statewide economic prosperity, and that’s why it’s on the minds of so many Nebraskans.”
Private sector investments into broadband enable productivity, Smith said. However, care has to be taken to ensure their efforts are not duplicated. In this case, he explained duplication as having multiple private broadband companies competing for the same customer base.
“Broadband concerns typically can be overcome by competitive market models. We see that taking place in Omaha, Lincoln and many other populated areas in the state,” Smith said. “But complications arise the less dense the population, and so we must prevent overbuilds that result in stranding last mile customers.”
‘Last mile’ customers are retail end-users who need to be connected to an ISP’s larger network. The infrastructure needed for that is usually located in a densely populated area. The users themselves are in extremely rural areas or on the far outskirts of a town. These customers are often overlooked by the public and private sector for a larger focus on communities with higher populations.
Therefore, the institute recommended public solutions to broadband deployment, to address potential issues in such a way that they don’t prevent the private sector from investing in the state. Smith said there should be clear definitions of public and private roles in the deployment, operation and ownership of networks. There are cases in rural Nebraska where there would be no private sector solutions to supply people with broadband, he said. A clear structure should be in place so the government would know how to operate.
“The private sector and the state’s public utilities, or entities, like public power districts and municipalities, must cooperate if we are to meet the need for broadband across the state, particularly last mile broadband needs.” Smith said.
A combination of state and federal monies, the latter from various coronavirus-related relief funds, would ideally be used to fund broadband expansion, Smith said.
“If all goes well, and we get all the federal funding that has been targeted toward the states for broadband deployment, and if we utilize all of the state funds that are available, we still only get halfway to the overall need of broadband deployment in our state,” he said. The institute estimated it would take around $1.2 billion — $1.4 billion to deploy broadband service to every last mile customer in the state. Allocating every available resource, Smith said the state would only receive up to $600 million in broadband funding over the next five years.
Smith recommended assigning a high-level person in the state’s executive branch to collaborate with the Nebraska Public Service Commission to design a plan for federal funds. The legislature has created a broadband coordinator position, but Smith said that what he called a ‘broadband czar’ would be more effective.
“We see the need to elevate that (coordinator) position to a higher level of authority, and for that person to bring about and drive the vision, instruction and actions in order to fulfill the (broadband) deployment needs in Nebraska,” he said. He viewed the best candidate for that role as someone familiar with broadband issues across the state and well-versed in bringing people together. Matt Larsen, the chief executive officer of Gering-based Vistabeam Internet, said he agreed with the proposed elevation of that role.
“They can go out and talk to the people in these areas and find out exactly where the problems are,” Larsen said. However, he was concerned that the institute hadn’t focused more on fixed wireless as a way to better broadband. Larsen said it provides the same speeds as cable and DSL at a cheaper cost to install. It also takes less time to install, “months instead of years” compared to fiber, he said.
The majority of the Panhandle has broadband service, with eight of the 11 counties either completely or nearly completely covered. Garden County and Dawes County are about halfway covered; only Sheridan County has large gaps in coverage.
“We’re lucky to have a lot of broadband here in western Nebraska ... I’m glad of the part that (Vistabeam) played in that role,” Larsen said.
Smith said the goal should be to take an agnostic approach to the technology used as long as a strong focus on structural deployment is in place and the required money is available. However, he did say the private sector is better equipped to manage risk than the public sector.
The institute consulted various public-sector and private-sector individuals to provide ideas for the presentation. “I’m not going to suggest that I have all the right answers to the best ways to prioritize,” Smith said, “but I think it goes back to having the right folks in place to build that vision.”