Platte Institute details broadband plans

Therefore, the institute recommended public solutions to broadband deployment, to address potential issues in such a way that they don’t prevent the private sector from investing in the state. Smith said there should be clear definitions of public and private roles in the deployment, operation and ownership of networks. There are cases in rural Nebraska where there would be no private sector solutions to supply people with broadband, he said. A clear structure should be in place so the government would know how to operate.

“The private sector and the state’s public utilities, or entities, like public power districts and municipalities, must cooperate if we are to meet the need for broadband across the state, particularly last mile broadband needs.” Smith said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A combination of state and federal monies, the latter from various coronavirus-related relief funds, would ideally be used to fund broadband expansion, Smith said.