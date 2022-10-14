Platte Valley Bank donates $25,000 to Northfield Haven project

On Saturday, the two boards are hosting a fundraiser for the project. The fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northfield Haven facility, 2350 Five Rocks Rd. in Gering. The fundraiser event will include food from Mike’s Wild Dogs and Two Smokin Grills, beer from Flyover Brewing Company, and soft drinks from Pepsi Cola of Western Nebraska. Tours of the facility will be offered.