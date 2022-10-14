 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Platte Valley Bank donates $25,000 to Northfield Haven project

Courtesy Photo

Platte Valley Bank President Zac Karpf presented a donation to the Northfield Haven and Twin Cities Development boards Friday. Northfield Haven is a 15-unit independent living apartment facility for young adults with developmental disabilities.

On Saturday, the two boards are hosting a fundraiser for the project. The fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northfield Haven facility, 2350 Five Rocks Rd. in Gering. The fundraiser event will include food from Mike’s Wild Dogs and Two Smokin Grills, beer from Flyover Brewing Company, and soft drinks from Pepsi Cola of Western Nebraska. Tours of the facility will be offered.

