Platte Valley Bank holding company files public service complaint

A Scottsbluff banking company has filed an amended formal complaint to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) against telecommunications companies for repeated service outages.

Platte Valley Financial Services Companies, Inc., the holding company of Platte Valley Bank, filed the complaint on Dec. 15, 2021. Respondents include United Telephone Company of the West d/b/a CenturyLink, CenturyLink Communications, LLC and Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink QC.

The complaint states that the three telecommunications companies “failed to provide adequate access of quality communications services” to Platte Valley Bank on several occasions.

According to the complaint, the companies did not deliver communication services for extended periods of time in 2020. These service outages included a three-day outage from May 6-9, a 38-hour lapse from May 25-26 and an eight-day service outage from Sept. 1-9.

The complaint describes this as a “repeated pattern of violating the Nebraska Telecommunications Regulation Act.”

The complaint requested the PSC enter an order for a variety of changes. These include making the telecommunications companies refund Platte Valley for all charges billed for days during periods where services outages occurred for more than a day.

The complaint also requested the respondents provide adequate services as soon as deemed feasible and that the respondents’ distributions from the Nebraska Telecommunications Universal Service Fund for the affected exchanges be withheld.

It also requests the Commission assess the respondents a penalty of up to $10,000 for each day they are deemed to have violated any state laws, terms of their authority or rules of the PSC.

Furthermore, it requests the respondents waive any early cancellation fees imposed on Platte Valley Financial Services Companies and for a public hearing to be held in Scotts Bluff County.

An oral argument for the complaint is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. It will take place in the Commission Hearing Room in Lincoln. Members of the public can watch the proceedings by going to psc.nebraska.gov/stream. The virtual room for all public events opens 15 to 20 minutes before the events start.

