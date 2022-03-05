 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight

Platte Valley Bank’s Karpf appointed to NE Chamber board

  • 0

Gering resident Zac Karpf, president of Platte Valley Bank, was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NE Chamber).

Zac Karpf Chamber

Zac Karpf

“I was really excited. I really enjoy being a part of representing western Nebraska and our rural economy,” Karpf said. “It’s exciting to be a part of something statewide that also affects the Panhandle.”

Karpf was among 13 board members whose appointments were announced in a March 1 press release by the chamber. The 60 total board members come from different regions of the state. They lend their perspectives to evaluate the economic impact of policies and guide the chamber’s strategic planning. Board members serve three-year terms.

“An NE Chamber board member is nominated by the business community and selected by a board committee and vote of our members,” chamber president Bryan Slone said in an email to the Star-Herald. “We seek business leaders throughout the state who have demonstrated both business and community leadership. Zac will be a great addition to our board, and we welcome his experience and insights.”

People are also reading…

Karpf was nominated last years by board officials from the Panhandle and will represent the area during meetings. He said the position is “a natural extension” of his Platte Valley bank role. On the board, though, customers can provide him with information about what policies might be good for business, and he can relate that to the NE Chamber.

Karpf said he’s looking forward to attending the NE Chamber board meetings in Lincoln. However, he said they meet just a few times a year, mainly to discuss laws and regulations which would impact business practices.

Most of the position involves promoting economic growth. “It’s really more about the advocacy that happens throughout the year,” he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emporium Express moves in

Emporium Express moves in

After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…

11th annual Polar Plunge raises $14,000

11th annual Polar Plunge raises $14,000

It was 22 degrees outside and a toasty 31 degrees in the shallows of the North Platte River as 87 participants took a dive to raise money for Nebraska Special Olympics.

Ballots set for primary elections

Ballots set for primary elections

A total of 87 candidates across 34 races have filed as candidates in Scotts Bluff County. County Clerk Kelly Sides said the amount of people r…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fellowship of the Gummies competes state

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News