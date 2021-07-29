Platte Valley Companies celebrates anniversaries with block party

Attendance was free, and it was open to the entire public, not just PVC customers. Zac Karpf, president of Platte Valley Bank Nebraska, estimated beforehand a thousand people would be at the event.

The technical “birthday” for the Platte Valley Companies is March 4, when they were founded, but they were first issued a banking charter from the Federal Reserve in July 1996.

“Plus there’s nicer weather in July,” Karpf said.

It was also technically the 101st year of J.G. Elliott Insurance, as they had been unable to host a celebration in 2020 due to last year’s pandemic. This year, they were able to celebrate both anniversaries at the same time.

J.G. Elliott Insurance joined the Platte Valley family more than 20 years ago.

“The regulations prior to 2000 didn’t allow banks to own insurance affiliates,” Kosman said. “When the law changed ... I think we were maybe the very first merger in the United States on the very first day it was allowed.”

The Platte Valley group has since expanded to several businesses and 20 banks across three states. These include two new locations, in Chadron and Alliance, which will officially open on Monday, Aug. 2.