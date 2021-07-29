Platte Valley Companies celebrates anniversaries with block party

The Platte Valley Companies hosted a block party at its Scottsbluff campus on Thursday to celebrate a pair of monumental milestones.
The event marked the 25th anniversary of Platte Valley banking and the 100th anniversary of its subsidiary, J.G. Elliott Insurance.
“The origination of our companies was here, so this is where the celebration will be,” PVC president Hod Kosman said.
The two-hour block party was designed as a way to thank customers for their decades of business.
“We’re just trying to think about stuff you’d have in your own neighborhood and recreate that on a bigger scale,” PVC marketing director Amy Doll said. “It really takes a community to put this together.”
It wasn’t just the campus that got into the festive spirit. All PVC bank locations hosted Apple Watch giveawaways as part of the celebration.
The block party planners sectioned off the parking lot for food vendors, dining and games. Several shareholders, managers and Nebraska officials were in attendance.
Kosman and JGE Insurance president John Massey gave short speeches at the event. They also announced charitable contributions to groups like the 23 Club and places such as the 18th Street Plaza.
The contributions, in keeping with the celebration, included $100,000 from JG Elliot Insurance and $25,000 from Platte Valley Banking.
Attendance was free, and it was open to the entire public, not just PVC customers. Zac Karpf, president of Platte Valley Bank Nebraska, estimated beforehand a thousand people would be at the event.
The technical “birthday” for the Platte Valley Companies is March 4, when they were founded, but they were first issued a banking charter from the Federal Reserve in July 1996.
“Plus there’s nicer weather in July,” Karpf said.
It was also technically the 101st year of J.G. Elliott Insurance, as they had been unable to host a celebration in 2020 due to last year’s pandemic. This year, they were able to celebrate both anniversaries at the same time.
J.G. Elliott Insurance joined the Platte Valley family more than 20 years ago.
“The regulations prior to 2000 didn’t allow banks to own insurance affiliates,” Kosman said. “When the law changed ... I think we were maybe the very first merger in the United States on the very first day it was allowed.”
The Platte Valley group has since expanded to several businesses and 20 banks across three states. These include two new locations, in Chadron and Alliance, which will officially open on Monday, Aug. 2.
The company is a family-run organization with around 350 employees. Kosman said he intends to remain an integral part of the communities the banks are located in.
That’s even what the checks for charity said: “To Our Community.”
“Our approaches to business envision us being here for at least another generation,” Kosman said.
As for what will else will happen by that time, he said the company would have to wait and see.
“I don’t think we had in our vision in 1996 that we’d be a $1.8 billion company in 25 years,” he said.