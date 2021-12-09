Platte Valley Companies donate $100K to help kickoff Legacy of the Plains Museum's capital campaign

The Legacy of the Plains Museum kicked off Phase 2 of its Capital Campaign on Thursday.

Dave Wolf, director of Legacy of the Plains, said money raised from Phase 2 of the campaign will help fund projects to improve on what the museum already has.

“Our board has worked very hard, diligently to put together this campaign that will not only make the experience for the visitor better, but really propel us into the top attraction in the area,” he said. “This plan will focus mostly on our outside campus. We’ve done a really good job inside. We want to offer the full experience within our site. Once this is complete, we’ll be able to compete with other attractions (in the area).”

Wolf said one of the big goals with the project is to draw in more of the 200,000 people who visit the Scotts Bluff National Monument annually.

“We want to pull in as many of those people as possible by moving a cabin from up at the Wildcat Hills and putting (in a) playground. It’s going to get people that instant, ‘What is that?’ They’re going to be able to see further down the road for us to be able to grab the interest a little bit quicker,” he said.