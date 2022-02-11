Platte Valley Companies donates $125K to SBPS Foundation for playground equipment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $125,000 will be going to the overall project to put in new playgrounds at each elementary school in the district, Hunter Kosman, SBPS Foundation vice president and collateral specialist with Platte Valley Companies, said. The presentation took place at Roosevelt since it would be one of the first schools to get the new equipment, alongside Longfellow.

Scottsbluff Public Schools is extremely grateful for the very generous support and donation of Platte Valley Companies towards this very important project,” Dick said. “The work really coincides with what we’re doing with the insides with our elementary modernizations, so we’re excited to get our first two playgrounds done this summer at Roosevelt and Longfellow and then looking ahead to Lincoln Heights, West Moore and Lake Minatare into the future.”

Karpf said it was a no-brainer to participate in a project like this, especially when it makes such a huge impact on so many children in the community.