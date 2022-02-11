Platte Valley Companies donates $125K to SBPS Foundation for playground equipment

Students at Roosevelt Elementary School were in for a huge surprise Friday afternoon after they all filed into the gym at the end of the day.
A handful of adults from Scottsbluff Public Schools, Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation and Platte Valley Companies stood at the front of the gym to reveal a $125,000 check donation that would go toward a new playground for next year.
“In the next two or three years, all the elementary schools in Scottsbluff will have new playgrounds, but Roosevelt is going to be first,” SBPS Foundation President Johnny Selzer said to the group of students.
Gasps, claps and squeals of excitement thundered throughout the gym. The children’s enthusiasm was the best part of the week for many of the adults involved.
“The kids reaction to the news was absolutely priceless,” Superintendent Andrew Dick said. “It’s certainly a highlight of the day, if not a highlight of the week.”
Platte Valley Bank President Zac Karpf said, “This would be the highlight of my week. You got five days in a week — you got meetings and all sorts of stuff. It was really neat to see the reaction of the kids and the smiles on the faces, and you can tell that they’re really excited about their brand new playground that’s going to be coming this summer.”
The $125,000 will be going to the overall project to put in new playgrounds at each elementary school in the district, Hunter Kosman, SBPS Foundation vice president and collateral specialist with Platte Valley Companies, said. The presentation took place at Roosevelt since it would be one of the first schools to get the new equipment, alongside Longfellow.
Scottsbluff Public Schools is extremely grateful for the very generous support and donation of Platte Valley Companies towards this very important project,” Dick said. “The work really coincides with what we’re doing with the insides with our elementary modernizations, so we’re excited to get our first two playgrounds done this summer at Roosevelt and Longfellow and then looking ahead to Lincoln Heights, West Moore and Lake Minatare into the future.”
Karpf said it was a no-brainer to participate in a project like this, especially when it makes such a huge impact on so many children in the community.
“We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community,” he said, “and when it’s a community (that) impacts so many kids, it’s really something that’s not that hard for us to decide to be involved in, especially when it promotes healthy lifestyles, being outdoors, all of those things that we love about the community that we serve here in Scottsbluff.”
As a thank you to Platte Valley Companies, each student at Roosevelt and Longfellow put a single fingerprint on a large sign to show just how many lives the donation will affect. The gift was presented by Roosevelt students Greysen Schick and Miseal Gonzalez.
SBPS Foundation Director Beth Rohrer said it’s thanks to businesses like Platte Valley Companies that children in the community can have a strong and positive educational experience.
“I’m so thankful we have businesses like Platte Valley Companies who see the value in investing in education and the community,” she said. “I think we can’t have a strong community without strong schools, so I’m glad that they are a champion of education and the community.”
The SBPS Foundation is still looking for donations to help make the five-school playground equipment project fully funded. If anyone in the community is interested in participating in the project, connect with the foundation at foundation@sbps.net or 308-981-2917.