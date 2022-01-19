Platte Valley Companies gives $100K to Midwest Theater marquee project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The marquee was built along with the rest of the Midwest Theater in 1946, after the Egyptian Theater burned down in 1945. It was designed by prominent Denver architect Charles Strong, and the May 1, 1946 edition of the Star-Herald described the theater’s most striking feature as “the marquee with a stainless steel and aluminum tower extending 60 feet above the entrance.”

To this day, even after it was damaged by a 2019 hailstorm and currently cannot be lit up, the marquee still remains one of the more notable landmarks of western Nebraska.

“Anytime you search Panhandle Nebraska, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, whatever, the first picture that seems to pop up, if it’s not the bluff, it’s the theater marquee,” Jeff Johnson, Midwest Theater general manager, said in a 2021 Star-Herald interview.

Kosman echoed the sentiment of the marquee’s significance, as well as the significance of the theater overall, during the check presentation on Wednesday.