Platte Valley Companies gives $100K to Midwest Theater marquee project

Thanks to a $100,000 donation from Platte Valley Companies on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Midwest Theater is well on its way to reaching its fundraising goal to restore its marquee.
“We’re here to celebrate with the Midwest Theater, a great icon in the city of Scottsbluff and the whole region of western Nebraska, the inaugurational move to redo the marquee, which is really a great masterpiece in downtown Scottsbluff,” PVC President Hod Kosman said. “It had issues, many issues, and some of them not safe, and we’re just one part of a very large fundraising effort on behalf of Midwest Theater.”
Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes said the total project cost is around $775,000. This will include changing the marquee lights from neon to LED, ADA access to the theater from off the street and lobby restoration. Currently, with donations, grants and the fall fundraising campaign, the theater has raised over half that amount at $458,000.
“We’re well on our way to making that project be fully funded,” he said.
Estes said he hopes to begin the project by fall 2022.
“We’ll probably be doing the marquee portion somewhere in October to December of ’22, so that’s 11 months away, roughly,” he said.
The marquee was built along with the rest of the Midwest Theater in 1946, after the Egyptian Theater burned down in 1945. It was designed by prominent Denver architect Charles Strong, and the May 1, 1946 edition of the Star-Herald described the theater’s most striking feature as “the marquee with a stainless steel and aluminum tower extending 60 feet above the entrance.”
To this day, even after it was damaged by a 2019 hailstorm and currently cannot be lit up, the marquee still remains one of the more notable landmarks of western Nebraska.
“Anytime you search Panhandle Nebraska, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, whatever, the first picture that seems to pop up, if it’s not the bluff, it’s the theater marquee,” Jeff Johnson, Midwest Theater general manager, said in a 2021 Star-Herald interview.
Kosman echoed the sentiment of the marquee’s significance, as well as the significance of the theater overall, during the check presentation on Wednesday.
“The Midwest Theater has been part of this community for a long, long time,” he said. “It’s been a center of culture, entertainment. It serves all ages. Many, many kids have come here and have been part of a professional experience with some of the entertainment that Midwest Theater brings in. It’s just a really great resource in our community. … And certainly, the dollars will be contributed to this (and) will pay for generations, so great investment.”
Anyone interested in donating toward the project can stop by the Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff, call 308-632-4311 or give online at midwesttheater.com and select the marque campaign.
The Midwest Theater will be kicking off its winter performing arts season with “Winter Dance Party” on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be held in person and virtually. Tickets can be purchased in the office, by calling 632-4311 or by visiting midwesttheater.com.