Platte Valley Pro-Am Begins

The first day of the Platte Valley Pro-Am at the Scotts Bluff Country Club has now come and gone. In total, there are 47 amateur teams and 49 pro teams entered.

Some of those participating include Scottsbluff locals Max Hadenfeldt, playing with the Simmons Olsen Law Firm; Scottsbluff High School Golf coach Brock Ehler, playing with Ehler Family LLC; and Trevor Chestnut, playing with Sam and Louies; Alliance locals AJ Maser, playing with Maser Farms; and Richard Willey, playing with B&C Steel; Sidney local Richard Haupt, playing with Runza/Haupt Landscaping; and Torrington local Kash Kaufman, playing with Bluffs Vision.

Day two of the Pro-Am will see the first tee time at 7 a.m starting with the Gering Dental Clinic and High Plains Spas and Recreation teams. The final tee time will be at 1:50 p.m. with the Ideal-Varsity and Sam and Louie's teams.

Results after day one:

Amateur Teams

1 TWIN CITY ROOFING Palser/Wilson/Rubottom/Wilkie 52.4

2 McKINEY MFG & SALES McKiney/Munn/Tompkins/Tanco 54.0

3 SCOTTY'S DRIVE IN Haun/Ernst/Ernst/Modlin 54.5

4 PELTZ CONSTRUCTION Liberg/Liberg/Peltz/Garrelts 54.6