Playing with possums
MITCHELL — The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed a 74-year-old Mitchell man died as the result of a crash on Highway 26 Wednesday.
A film crew will be using the highways of western Nebraska for a production next week, according to discussion at Monday’s Scotts Bluff County…
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover that occurred Friday southeast of Gering.
A 15-year-old girl from Bayard was injured in a jet ski accident Saturday night at Bridgeport State Recreation Area, west of Bridgeport. She i…
In 1964, a white German shepherd scratched at the doors of a house at 701 East 11th St. in Scottsbluff.
The Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of 45-year-old Scottsbluff resident killed in a crash near Gering Friday.
Scottsbluff resident Jamie Rose Chen will represent Nebraska at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition in Orlando Florida, July 15. She was crowned Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Saturday at the Miss Nebraska Competition.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday.
The Nebraska Attorney General's Office will oversee a grand jury investigation into Monday's officer-involved shooting in Scottsbluff. Authorities released the identity of the man killed, identifying him as Daniel Ojeda, 47.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer & Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Kurt Von Minden answer questions about an officer-involved shooting Monday. The NSP will investigate.