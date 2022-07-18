Playwright Billy Boone to attend SHS summer workshop

The competitive play production team at Scottsbluff High School is hosting a summer workshop to help interested high school students develop their theater skills. The workshop will also have a special guest, playwright Billy Boone.

Boone is a native of West Texas who earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and his Master of Education in secondary education from Wayland Baptist University. He taught high school theater for five years before he became an elementary principals. He has written numerous plays, which include: The Cry of the Peacock, Sillyheart, The Darkness Inside, Fools and Kings.

Teacher Amanda Wilson said Boone reached out to the school after learning they paid royalties to perform one of his plays.

“He happened to be planning his vacation and noticed that we paid the royalties for his play for this year,” she said. “He is excited to meet us and provide insight as we begin to develop our fall play. We are very excited to work with the playwright.”

Boone will be at SHS on July 25 at 3:30 p.m. and will announce and discuss the meaning behind the play the Bearcats will present as the fall One Act.

Wilson said she hopes Boone teaches everyone about his vision and purpose of the play while also offering inspiration for students to work on their play writing skills.

Several guest artists will also be in attendance to work with the attendees. Students will complete several interactive lessons that include set design, makeup, costume design, acting, character development, staging (falls, fighting), improvisation and voice.

The public and any students interested in play production are welcome to attend the author’s event.

The workshop is scheduled for July 25-26. The camp is open to incoming students in grades ninth through 12th, and will take place at the Scottsbluff High School auditorium. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is a $25 charge and sign-ups are open until July 24. The $25 covers the cost of lunch, materials and guest instructor fees. Students are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. For more information, contact Amanda Wilson at awilson@sbps.net or Beth Muhr at bmurh@sbps.net.

Students can register for the camp at https://tinyurl.com/SHSplay.