Some brave souls will take a dip in the North Platte River next weekend as the 12th annual Polar Plunge comes into the area.

Over the last five years, the Polar Plunge has raised an estimated $100,000. Last year, the Polar Plunge raised more than $28,000, just short of its high of more than $34,500. This year's Polar Plunge will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Riverside Park. Plunging takes place a short distance from the YMCA's Trail West Camp.

Each year, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, one of the members of the organizing committee, said, Special Olympics of Nebraska sets a fundraising goal for the Polar Plunge events. In some years, the local plunge has been so successful that it has even exceeded the amount of funds raised at the Polar Plunge in Lincoln.

"I think that just goes to show the generosity of the people around here," he said. "...We just have a remarkable community that we live in that sees this as a good thing."

Law enforcement have had a special connection to the Special Olympics since it was formed in the 1960s, Overman said. Events like the Torch Run, past fundraisers and now the Polar Plunge are heavily supported by officers in the region. Each year, teams like Juggernauts of Justice, a team headed by Overman, and a team by the Nebraska State Patrol are among the most active.

The commitment of officers, and other regular plungers — some of whom have done it every year since the first plunge — is because of the Special Olympians themselves, Overman said.

"When you're around the Special Olympians, they are just great people," he said. "There's just no pretentiousness with them. They're just so genuine, and they just genuinely appreciate Special Olympics and what it does. They're so thankful and just so happy."

Funds from the fundraiser benefit Special Olympics and its teams. Locally, Overman said, Special Olympics events are held regularly for the children and adults. On the state level, he said, those funds help support them as they travel to the annual competition and costs associated with it.

Anyone can sign up to participate in the Polar Plunge. Overman said you don't even have to hit a fundraising goal, though incentives are offered starting at $75. Each person who raises at least $75 will get a T-shirt and other incentives are offered.

The Panhandle Polar Plunge is also one of the only to offer a reprieve after that dip in the river — a relaxing soak in a hot tub. With temperatures for next weekend currently forecast at the low teens, it may be appreciated even more so than normal. High Plains Spas, Paul Reed Construction and other businesses help out each year with providing for the event.

It's a fun day, with most teams dressing in costumes, and a celebration afterward, hosted by Special Olympics parents and supporters.

For details about the Polar Plunge, including how to sign up a team and fundraise ahead of time, visit https://bit.ly/41506dr. People can also show up at the event and register. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., with the plunge slated to begin at 10:30 a.m.