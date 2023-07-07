Speeding is a dangerous and aggressive behavior that accounts for more than one-quarter of all traffic-related fatalities nationally. In 2021 alone, there were 12,330 people killed in speeding-related traffic crashes. This loss of life represented a 17% increase in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020, with another projected 5% increase from 2020 to 2021.

The Scottsbluff Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers to stop speeding and to help put an end to this risky driving behavior. NHTSA and Scottsbluff Police Department will host the speeding campaign Speeding Catches Up With You starting Monday through the end of July.

In a press release, Scottsbluff police Sgt. Philip Eckerberg said the past few years have seen an increase in risk-taking and careless driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous. Speed limits aren’t a suggestion, they are the law. Obeying these posted speed limits keep drivers and passengers safe. Although advancements in vehicle safety and passenger protection have progressed extraordinarily over the past few decades, it is still a driver’s responsibility to control their speed while behind the wheel.

There are many reasons drivers choose to speed, but lateness, traffic and a general disregard for others are the main culprits behind this risky behavior, Eckerberg wrote.

Much like impaired driving, speeding “is a selfish choice that can have deadly consequences for the driver, vehicle passengers, or other pedestrians,” he wrote.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve.

“The effects of speeding are deadly,” Eckerberg said. “Drivers in Scottsbluff and Terrytown should be especially aware of this campaign and their speed.”

Young people and motorcyclists are especially susceptible to high speeds, and they represent the largest demographic involved in speeding-related vehicle crashes. In 2020, 27% of male drivers ages 18-44 and 16% of female drivers ages 18-44 involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were speeding.

Alcohol and weather also increase the likelihood of a crash while speeding. In 2020, 37% of the drivers involved in fatal crashes were speeding and had a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, compared to 17% of non-speeding drivers. And the chances of a vehicle crash on wet roads increases drastically when a driver is speeding.

“We are urging our town to please slow down and obey the posted signs,” Eckerberg wrote. “The choices you make behind the wheel could help save lives. Ultimately, Speeding Catches Up With You.”