Pollinator program coming to Wildcat Hills

GERING — In recognition of the Nebraska State Parks Centennial Celebration and National Pollinator Week, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Planting Backyard Habitats Workshop will be Saturday, June 26, at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is open to anyone interested in learning more about local pollinators and ways to help them. Natural resources professionals and educators from the Game and Parks Commission will lead a variety of activities.

The schedule: 9:15-9:30 Registration begins; 9:30-9:45 a.m. Welcome; 9:45-10:30 a.m. Plant Hike by Gerry Steinauer, Game and Parks botanist; 10:45-11:15 a.m. Planting tour/garden planting by Jon Morgenson, Game and Parks horticulturist; 11:15-11:45 a.m. Flowerbed Feeding by Shelley Steffl, Game and Parks private lands biologist; 1-3 p.m. Pollinator crafting for kids.

For more information or to register, call the Wildcat Hills Nature Center at 308-436-3777. It is located at the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area 10 miles south of Gering on Nebraska Highway 71. A Nebraska Park Entry Permit, available at the center or at outdoornebraska.org, is required for vehicles.