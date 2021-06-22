Pony Express Re-Ride coming through the valley on Wednesday

For 20 years, Casey Debus has ridden in the Pony Express Re-Ride, a re-enactment of the Pony Express mail service that lasted 19 months but earned a permanent place in American history.
Debus’ father, Max Cawiezel, had been involved with the National Pony Express Association since it formed in 1977 and rode in the Pony Express Re-Ride each year. One of Debus’ most memorable Pony Express Re-Ride experiences is remembering her dad in a Re-Ride in 1996. That year, the U.S. hosted the Summer Olympics in Atlanta and the Pony Express was part of the torch relay.
“It was the first time the torch was carried via horseback,” Debus said. So riders, like her dad, traveled to Gothenburg, the Pony Express capital of Nebraska, and rode their mile, carrying the Olympic torch. “I remember going down there with my father and watching him and others carry the torch. That was very memorable for me.”
She has also had other memorable moments: Riding in rain storms, riding in the dark, waiting out lightning. She and 15 others will ride on Wednesday as part of the Wyoming state line to Bridgeport leg of the Pony Express Re-Ride as it makes it way through the Panhandle. The Re-Ride is a re-enactment of the Pony Express, which used young men on horseback to deliver mail from 1860 to 1861 along a route from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California.
It took nearly 10 days by horseback for mail to be delivered the nearly 2,000 miles. Riders would travel 100 miles, assigned to a home station and changing horses every 15 miles. The mail was carried in a mochila, a leather saddlebag with pouches on each corner to carry the mail. Like the original Pony Express riders, riders cross eight states that the Pony Express crossed: Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and California, traveling 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until the mail is delivered.
However, today, riders only travel one mile, rather than 100 miles, swapping the mochila.
“Our horses are not in as good of shape as those in the 1860s,” Debus said.
There are other differences as well.
“Today, when you are on the trail, you have to worry about vehicles, trash that is along the burrow pit,” she said. “In 1860, riders had to watch for herds of buffalo, Indians and had other worries. They didn’t have a nice highway to ride alongside like we do.”
On Wednesday, the best place to catch the Pony Express Re-Ride in the Panhandle is at the Scotts Bluff National Monument. Currently, the Re-Ride is anticipated to arrive at the monument between 4:30 and 5 p.m.
“Right now, it’s one hour ahead of schedule,” Debus said Tuesday, noting that it also had a stint where it was six hours behind schedule.
However, Debus says, the Re-Ride could be going ahead of schedule, or even behind schedule. “People need to understand it is not an exact time. We can be early, we can be late, we can be on time.”
The Pony Express Re-Ride has benefitted by some modern conveniences in that a GPS tracker is in the mochila, providing updates about where the rider is on the route. It helps update riders and those who want to view riders about where they are on the route. A schedule of the Re-Ride, and interactive maps about the status of the Re-Ride, is available on nationalponyexpress.org.
Riders arriving at the Scotts Bluff National Monument on Wednesday afternoon will come in and leave near the visitors’ center.
Being involved in the Pony Express Re-Ride has also allowed Debus opportunties to be involved in other community events each year. The riders participate in the Oregon Trail Days parade, park cars on horseback at Legacy of the Plains events, and deliver letters to Santa each year at Santa’s Village in Gering.