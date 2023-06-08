GERING — “Here comes the pony!”

Every year, the National Pony Express Association reignites the spirit and memory of the Pony Express during the annual Re-Ride, where letters are carried in a mochila by over 750 riders on the original Pony Express Trail. The 1,966-mile, eight state event is conducted 24 hours a day until the mail is delivered to its destination. This year, the Re-Ride will be traveling eastbound from Sacramento, California, to St. Joseph, Missouri.

Monument volunteer Jerry Lucas will be set up inside the visitor center theater on Wednesday, June 14, starting at 4 p.m. to provide a short talk about the history of the Pony Express. Following the program, see the Pony Express in action when the annual Re-Ride stops at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

The Re-Ride is expected to arrive at Scotts Bluff National Monument at 4:45 p.m. but can be early or late. Follow the ride at nationalponyexpress.org/annual-re-ride/follow-the-ride.

Also, further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules is available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting the monument’s website at nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.