Pony Express Ride to raise awareness for Children’s Mental Health

LINCOLN – Volunteer motorcyclists are saddling up to ride across Nebraska from May 19 through May 22 for the 14th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will begin in Scottsbluff on Wednesday and finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 22.

The ride focuses on the message that mental health is fundamental to overall health – a message shared by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

These patriotic bikers will kick off their ride in Scottsbluff on Wednesday, May 19. During the ride, these dedicated riders will reenact the mail-delivery service of the storied Pony Express by picking up letters about children’s mental health written by youth, their families and other supporters, which will be delivered to state employees at the State Capitol.