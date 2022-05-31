 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Pool Pitch: Aquatics center proponents host town halls, provide details about proposals

Aquatic Center mtg 5-31::1

Zac Karpf, a co-chair of an aquatics center advocacy group, presented survey data to audience members at the town hall meetings. The data showed that respondents were largely in favor of new features at swimming centers, features the new center would include.

If the City of Scottsbluff is to be home to a new aquatics center, its supporters must first convince Scottsbluff citizens such a move would be a good idea. Three town halls aimed at educating potential voters. Attendees learned more about what the aquatics center would look like, how it would operate, and how it would be funded during town halls held on Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 31.

According to information presented at a town hall held over the noon hour on Tuesday, the proposed facility would be build east of Culver’s and north of the former Albertson’s building, near Avenue B and 27th Street. If approved by voters, LB 357 funding would pay for it.

The LB357 funding would require a half-cent sales tax increase, from 7% to 7.5%, which would sunset after 10 years or after the repayment of project costs. The money could only be used for the aquatic center.

Zac Karpf answered several audience questions at Tuesday's town hall meeting regarding a proposed aquatics center. The center, if voters approve it, would be funded by a half-cent sales tax increase for goods and services purchased in the city.

Zac Karpf, one of three co-chairs for the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics advocacy group, said such a slight increase would likely not have an effect on the amount people shop, especially because Scottsbluff is geographically isolated from many other retail options.

Karpf and other proponents said a new building would serve the community better than the region’s existing pools, all of which are in need of repair. One, the Splash Arena, is currently shut down.

“All these pools have a finite life left in them. One of them has already ‘passed away,’ at least temporarily. We really have concerns about what the future is, what the ongoing maintenance costs, what the rebuild costs would be,” Scottsbluff YMCA CEO Conrad Bostron said.

Audience members had the chance to ask questions about the aquatics center at the three town hall events, two of which were held on Tuesday, May 31.

Even the pool at the YMCA is too short for competitive meets, and Bostron said it has already cost $100,000 on maintenance just to keep it open over the last few years.

“Long-term, it can never be what the community needs,” he told the audience Tuesday.

Some area residents had already been quizzed about their responses to the proposal. Karpf presented information about survey responses to the audience. He said his group received 972 responses to their survey from people of all ages. More than 45% of respondents lived outside of Scottsbluff. Nearly three-quarters of the total respondents said they use the local pools or aquatics programs.

Police Chief Kevin Spencer (at podium) was among those who presented information about a proposed Scottsbluff aquatics center to audience members during a town hall on Tuesday.

Many of those who took the survey said the current facilities don’t fit their needs, and most said they would regularly use a new facility with improved features. Concepts for the new center include therapy pools, play structures, deep water, zero-depth entries, a lazy river, a waterslide, diving boards and both competitive and recreational pools. Officials estimated the new facility would have a lifespan of 40 or more years.

If voters don’t back the aquatic center, the speakers said more renovations would be needed to upkeep the area’s aging pools and water parks. Many of these are between two and five decades old, according to information presented during Tuesday’s meeting.

“One way or another, something is going to have to be done with this,” Karpf said. “You have a population that expects this in this community.”

Renovations at the Splash Arena alone would cost $7 million, SBPS Superintendent Andrew Dick said, and those would not include any additional features. Furthermore, LB 357 funds cannot go toward facilities on school district property, according to Dick.

He the ongoing expenses of owning and operating the pool would cut into the general expenses fund, as well. The new facility would have its own ways of generating revenue such as memberships.

“We took a look at the five-year and 10-year average and we feel pretty comfortable in saying it will generate $1.5 to $1.8 million annually,” Kevin Spencer, Scottsbluff’s police chief and interim co-city manager, said. He said the center could cost between %15 million and $21 million to construct and is currently estimated to have operating expenses of around $1 million per year.

Much of those costs would be paid for through community partnerships, he added, and amenities at the proposed center could be used to attain even more revenue.

Several community partners signed on to support the aquatic center, if approved. Key contributors include the City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Public Schools and the Scottsbluff YMCA.

Much of the information provided to the audience came as a result of audience questions. Attendees at the first May 31 town hall asked about the revenue from the proposed center, some of the features it would have, and what will happen to existing pools if it isn’t approved, organizers said.

Video of the first town hall is available on the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics YouTube page, available at https://bit.ly/3zfvGKd. Other town halls were livestreamed but weren’t available on the YouTube page as of publication.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

