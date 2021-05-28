 Skip to main content
Pools delay opening days
Two area swimming pools have delayed their opening dates.

Due to forecasted daytime and overnight temperatures, the opening date for Big Blue Bay has been postponed until June 1. The pool had originally been slated to open on Saturday.

If you have questions, please contact Shana Brown at 762-2384.

The Gering Swimming Pool will not open on June 1 as planned due to supply issues of pool chemicals. City officials hope to have the Gering Pool open by the end of next week, if supplies become available.

The city will keep the public informed regarding an official opening day through a news release, the City’s Facebook page, the City’s website – www.gering.org or by calling the city at 308-436-5096.

