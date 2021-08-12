Pop-up shops prove pop-ular

The Downtown Scottsbluff Association will host their third and final Summer Market on Broadway of the season on Aug. 21.

The pop-up style event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1719 Broadway, in the old Tree House Interiors building. Currently, six vendors are scheduled to participate, although organizers are in the process of acquiring more.

These markets, held in available storefronts downtown, are aimed at bringing awareness to available retail space in the area. Vendors who craft their own goods can set up shop, display their goods, sell their goods, and build rapport with the community.

The markets also create more foot traffic downtown, increasing opportunities for other stores there. Each date for the pop-ups, which were previously held in June and July, is the third Saturday of the month.

“Partially, those dates were chosen to be held in conjunction with other local events in the area, in an effort to boost success,” Andrea Margheim said via email. “Also, we felt it is important to hold events with regularity, hence the same weekend each month, to help people remember when they are and plan ahead.”

Margheim, a co-owner of Flyover Brewery, is the primary Downtown Scottsbluff Association member responsible for organizing the pop-up shops.