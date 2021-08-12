Pop-up shops prove pop-ular

The Downtown Scottsbluff Association will host their third and final Summer Market on Broadway of the season on Aug. 21.
The pop-up style event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1719 Broadway, in the old Tree House Interiors building. Currently, six vendors are scheduled to participate, although organizers are in the process of acquiring more.
These markets, held in available storefronts downtown, are aimed at bringing awareness to available retail space in the area. Vendors who craft their own goods can set up shop, display their goods, sell their goods, and build rapport with the community.
The markets also create more foot traffic downtown, increasing opportunities for other stores there. Each date for the pop-ups, which were previously held in June and July, is the third Saturday of the month.
“Partially, those dates were chosen to be held in conjunction with other local events in the area, in an effort to boost success,” Andrea Margheim said via email. “Also, we felt it is important to hold events with regularity, hence the same weekend each month, to help people remember when they are and plan ahead.”
Margheim, a co-owner of Flyover Brewery, is the primary Downtown Scottsbluff Association member responsible for organizing the pop-up shops.
“It is a juried market, which means we approve each vendor who participates,” she said. “That helps the event stay on brand with our vision, as well as make sure that we don’t have redundant vendors and offerings.”
A few of the vendors originally scheduled for the August market had to back out, Margheim said, because they were teachers and needed to prepare for the first week of school. The 1719 Broadway location, she said, is a good size for the number of participants they do have.
New vendors for the August pop-up include a baker, woodworker, and an enchilada chef. The selection and number of vendors and products available has varied on a month to month basis. So too has the location of the market itself.
“We were looking for innovative ways to bring foot traffic downtown, remind the community to return to local shopping after the pandemic forced everyone online, highlight local makers and creatives, as well as expose these vendors to available retail space,” Margheim said. The response from the community has so far been a positive one, she added.
Starr Lehl, Scottsbluff’s economic development director, said the DSA brainstormed the idea for the pop-up shops several months ago. Lehl also said there have been discussions of bringing them back closer to the holiday season.
Margheim said, while there are no plans to continue the pop-up shops as of now, the Downtown Scottsbluff Association will continually reevaluate the decision as needed. A Christmas-themed pop-up, she added, is certainly a possibility that has been tossed around.
None of the vendors featured at previous pop-up markets have currently transitioned to a physical location. If all goes well, though, Margheim said the pop-up shop participants may soon start installing their own stores in some of the downtown’s empty spaces.
“We’d love for these vendors to gain enough confidence to move into their own brick and mortar shops,” she said.