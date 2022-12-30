Popular Star-Herald stories from 2022

The Star-Herald is ringing in the new year by reflecting on some of the top stories by staff from 2022. Below is a list of the top 15 stories of the year.

One ring at a time: Gering businessman crafts medieval armor

FLETCHER HALFAKER, Star-Herald

One local business owner has taken his passion for crafting back in time. Randy Rice, co-owner of Hand Crafted in Gering, pieces together suits of chainmail armor one metal ring at a time.

Rice has been working with chainmail for over five years, and he said it all started with boredom and a video.

“I just started watching YouTube videos and came across somewhere people were making the chainmail and was like, that looks like something that’d be fun to try and do.”

After teaching himself the process and building some of his own equipment, Rice began to construct shirts, rings, bracelets and necklaces out of intricately woven steel rings. He said the process is time consuming because every ring must be connected by hand. A hauberk on display in his store has taken him over a year to complete.

Former Bayard clerk accused of embezzling from cemetery district

MAUNETTE LOEKS, Star-Herald

A former Bayard woman has been accused of embezzling funds from a Panhandle cemetery district.

Joyce E. Mick, 69, of Lincoln, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $5,000 or more, a Class IIA felony; and theft by unlawful taking, $1,500 or more but less than $5,000, a Class IV felony.

According to a complaint filed in Morrill County Court on Oct. 31, Mick is accused of stealing funds from the Bayard Cemetery District between January and December 2020 and January and December 2021, respectively.

Fur Trader Rendezvous visitors step back in time

LAUREN BRANT, Star-Herald

Over the Fur Trade Days weekend, 12 primitive rendezvous campsites are set up within the forested area of the Pine Ridge outside of Chadron. The public could meander through the numerous camps to get a glimpse into the primitive lifestyle as participants depicted life during the early 1800 to 1840s.

The camp hosts a variety of activities, such as muzzle loading shoots, tomahawk and knife throwing as well as a variety of fur, handicrafts, bead work and period items.

For Fred and Nancy Russell, of Gordon, participating in the primitive camp has been a family affair. When they first started coming, the Russells brought their children, who were in junior high at the time, to the camp.

“We thought it would be something we could do as a family, so we came down here and looked,” Nancy Russell said.

Since then, they have participated with their children and grandchildren, showing off beading work and a simpler way of life. Russell learned the art of bead making by asking a former rendezvous member who made beads to secure onto walking sticks.

“Then you find your niche like shooting or I sit and do my bead work,” she said. “There are different lifestyles available. They didn’t always need a game to play. They could make their own fun.”

Commissioners set minimum sale price of $650,000 for former DHHS building

CHRISTOPHER BORRO, Star-Herald

Those interested in purchasing the former Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) building in Gering will need to have at least $650,000.

That was the amount the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners set as the minimum bid for the property at 1600 10th St. According to state statutes, the building needs to be sold to the highest bidder within 60 days.

The board determined there needed to be a minimum amount to avoid the county being lowballed by interested parties. The county bought the former DHHS building and an adjacent building, as well as most of the surrounding block, for $585,000 more than 20 years ago, according to information presented by the county.

Banner County officials convicted of tryst ordered to post written apology

MAUNETTE LOEKS, Star-Herald

Two Banner County officials are serving a jail sentence in connection with an alcohol-fueled tryst at the local courthouse. However, possibly more notable, the officials have also been ordered to make a public apology to constituents.

On April 4, Banner County Treasurer Monty Stoddard, 58; County Assessor Bernice Huffman, 47; and County Clerk’s Office employee Caily Reece, 32, each entered pleas to the amended charge of attempted public indecency, a Class III misdemeanor, during a court hearing in Scotts Bluff County. Initially, each had been charged with public indecency, a Class II misdemeanor, and consuming alcohol on public property, a Class IV misdemeanor.

In that hearing, Nebraska Deputy Attorney General Doug Warner said a plea agreement had been reached in which he would only ask for probation at sentencing. However, during a sentencing hearing on Friday, May 20, Scotts Bluff County Judge Kris Mickey sentenced Stoddard and Huffman to jail.

During a hearing on Friday, May 20, Huffman and Stoddard were both sentenced immediately to 10 days in jail, which began Friday; 12 months of probation; and $500 fines. Both were also sentenced to serve 150 hours of community service with a non-profit organization.

Huffman and Stoddard could also serve additional days in jail, depending on the recommendation of their assigned probation officer. The probation order requires Huffman to serve an additional 60 days in jail at the end of the probation period unless waived by the court. Show-cause hearings have already been scheduled for May 2023 for the court to consider those conditions of the order.

Bayard woman finds passion for agronomy after summer job

NICOLE HELDT, Star-Herald

Women have historically played a critical role on the farm and ranch. They are powerful by impacting the agriculture industry as farmers, ranchers, researchers, educators and much more.

Within the vast field of agriculture, there are many roles to play that hold an impact on Nebraska’s stake in U.S. agricultural products, including that of Bayard’s Maggie Dickey. She is an agronomy field rep, farmer, advocate for agriculture, wife, mother and more.

“I got a job with (West Nebraska Seed and Chemical) scouting corn when I was 16,” Dickey said. “That’s what introduced me to the agronomy field, and after I started scouting fields, I fell in love with agronomy.”

Dickey’s family moved to a small farm in the Bayard community when she was 11 years old. She became active in 4-H and later FFA, with an interest in cattle and a dream to become a veterinarian.

Celebrating 50 years of Sonny’s Bike Shop

CHRISTOPHER BORRO, Star-Herald

The biking world has changed significantly since Sonny Brester opened his eponymous Sonny’s Bike Shop in October 1972.

The store has changed locations, now residing at 1717 East Overland Dr. in Scottsbluff. New races have popped up, and bikes are noticeably different and more high-tech.

What hasn’t changed is the family running the store: Sonny’s son, JR Brester, now owns it. He runs it with the help of his own son, Justin.

JR has worked at the store for more than 40 of its 50 years. He helped out as a teen and took over full-time in 2004 when his dad retired.

“I wouldn’t say it was really overly successful until the late 1970’s,” he said. “When I was in high school, we saw it really be self-sustaining.”

Sonny Brester had been working at a service station but wanted to run a shop of his own. A Navy veteran and mechanic by trade, he and his wife Colleen had returned to Scottsbluff after years away when his son said he got ‘a wild (idea)’ and decided to open up the bicycle shop.

Emerald Center offers new event space for parties, community events

CHRISTOPHER BORRO, Star-Herald

Celeste Salazar has been interested in planning events for a long time.

“I have been drawn to doing events since I was really young. I actually did my very first event when I was 13 years old. I planned my mom’s baby shower,” she told the Star-Herald.

Salazar has now opened up her own events center, known as The Emerald Center, at 17 W 16th St. in downtown Scottsbluff.

“I wanted something that sounded elegant and classy,” she said of the moniker, “but also different than my name.” She already operates a photography studio known as Celeste Salazar Photography and Design.

GHS’ Harmony group approaches 50th anniversary

FLETCHER HALFAKER, Star-Herald

Gering High School’s show choir, Harmony, is approaching its 50th anniversary under new leadership.

Andrea Tritt took the reins of Harmony from Shelly Muggli at the start of the group’s 49th season, becoming only the third director to lead the choir since its founding in 1973 by Duane Stukesbery, who ran the show for over 30 years.

Tritt, who has transitioned from teaching first grade at Lincoln Elementary, has a history in music education. She previously taught music at St. Agnes Elementary and is excited to dive into her new role at the high school level.

“It is a totally different ballgame,” she said. “I get to (teach) one of those classes that the students really enjoy. And it’s not just teaching classes, there are all of these extra things I get to do that come along with the job.”

One of those extra opportunities is directing Harmony, and Tritt said that she is not taking any of its decades of tradition and pride for granted. She is seeking to learn all that she can about the group’s history so that she can better understand and lead.

Voters say 'No' to Scottsbluff Aquatic Center; changes in boards, councils seen

MAUNETTE LOEKS, Star-Herald

Voters weighed whether or not to support a half-cent sales tax to support the construction of a Scottsbluff Aquatic Center. Voters gave a "No" on the proposal, with 1,700 people voting against the tax compared to 1,559 voting against it.

In the Gering School Board race, voters selected three candidates from a pool of six. Incumbent Brian Copsey held onto his seat, with a vote of 1,302. Greg Trautman and John Maser will take new roles on the board, with votes of 1,541 and 1,280, respectively. Vote tallies for other candidates were: Kolene Woodward, 1,059; Justin Reinmuth, 1,175; and Krista Baird, 1,250.

In the Scottsbluff School Board race, incumbent Mark Lang was the top vote-getter, with 2,976 people voting to support him retaining his seat. Tory Schwartz and Ralph Paez will be new faces on the school board, with votes of 2,868 for Schwartz and 2,061 to support Paez. Candidate Eliseo "Chico" De Los Santos received 2,017 votes.

The City of Gering will be lead by a new mayor, as current Mayor Tony Kaufman chose not to run for re-election. Voters decided that mayor will be Kent Ewing, casting 1,532 votes to support him. Candidate Eldon Hubbard garnered 815 votes in the race.

Gering voters also elected to return Rebecca Shields to the council, giving the Ward I candidate 449 votes. Candidate Anthony Mason received 276 votes.

In the City of Scottsbluff, Jeanne McKerrigan, who currently serves as mayor, will retain her seat, with 1,451 votes while the other candidate, Nathan Green, has been unseated with 1,305 votes cast to support him. New council members will be Betsy Vidlak and Matt Salomon, with 1,349 votes and 1,512 votes, respectively. Votes cast for other candidates were Chris Miller, 918, and Eugene Batt, 1,309.

In the City of Mitchell, the vote tally is close, likely meaning that a recount could occur, a scenario that has happened in the past in the rural town. Candidate Paul Murrell received just four votes more than current mayor Brian Taylor, with 198 votes cast for Murrell and 194 cast for Taylor.

Scottsbluff council approves Spencer’s dual roles

TODD VON KAMPEN, For the Star-Herald

Kevin Spencer’s dual job as both Scottsbluff’s police chief and city manager officially begins Tuesday after the City Council took the final steps to that end Monday.

Council members voted 4-0, with Councilwoman Angela Scanlan absent, to adopt an ordinance officially combining Spencer’s new job with the police chief’s post he has held since May 2013.

By the same 4-0 vote, the council approved an employment agreement with Spencer that will pay him $140,000 a year for the combined post, compared with the $108,689 he was making as police chief alone.

Spencer, who lives in Gering, has been a Scottsbluff police officer since 2001. He and city Finance Director Liz Hilyard had served jointly as interim city managers since the council fired Dustin Rief in February.

Council members voted Nov. 7 to give Spencer the permanent city manager’s job after interviewing him and fellow finalist Matthew Schmitz of Lansing, Kansas, in late October.

Before officially combining the police chief’s and city manager’s duties, the council voted 4-0 to waive the city’s usual requirement that an ordinance receive three readings before its final adoption.

Gering High School students fix cars for community members

FLETCHER HALFAKER, Star-Herald

Automotive students in Gering are practicing their trade skills by fixing cars for community members in need.

Work on the vehicles is undertaken by students enrolled in Gering High School’s Auto II class, an advanced automotive course led by industrial arts teacher Zzyzx Brown. Brown is a Gering alumnus who took industrial arts classes during his time at GHS, and he is grateful that he got the opportunity to return and work with future mechanics.

The class includes a small amount of lecturing and book work to help students grasp fundamentals like how engines work, but a high priority is placed on students getting their heads under the hood and their hands dirty.

“Over 75% of the class is hands-on,” said Brown. “The students learn more when we’re actually working on something. While they’re working, I walk around and go through it with them step-by-step.”

The school’s shop had six vehicles undergoing work on Nov. 9, and each had a small team of students working together to diagnose and fix the problem. One pair was replacing spark plugs, while another group was discovering why a vehicle’s headlights were not functioning properly. Some were even working on rewiring a trailer belonging to one of their classmates.

Gering photographer selected for regional showcase

FLETCHER HALFAKER, Star-Herald

Bill Peters, a Gering resident and attorney, had one of his photographs selected as the winner of the City/Street category in the 2022 Regional Photography Biennial. The biennial is a new program introduced by Gallery 1516, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting artists from Nebraska and neighboring states.

Of the 700 entries, Peters’ photo was one of only 93 selected to hang in the show by judges Diego and April Uchitel. His piece, titled “Getting Home Before the Storm” features the Kelley Bean Co. building on 10th Street in Gering. A summer thunderstorm builds in the background as a cyclist dressed in stark black and white pedals southward.

“I happened to see that there was a thunderstorm building behind the Kelley Bean receiving plant and thought it might make a good composition with the shiny steel of the metal cladding on the building,” said Peters.

Shields family give WNCC exchange students a home for the holidays

LAUREN BRANT, Star-Herald

A familiar face in the stands cheering on an athlete or someone to enjoy a meal with can provide a home away from home, especially for foreign exchange students. As families prepare to gather around tables for a Thanksgiving feast, Western Nebraska Community College dorm parents David and Rebecca Shields will welcome foreign exchange students to their table.

Rebecca Shields said they learned about the dorm parents program while attending a WNCC basketball game.

“We would go to basketball games and at halftime they would show the host parents and the dorm kids, and I thought that was really cool,” she told the Star-Herald. “I contacted them about how we could be host parents and we’ve done it ever since.”

For the last 15 years, the Shields welcome students from around the world into their home, spending time with them during holidays and also exploring a variety of activities in the valley and neighboring states.

With two children of their own, Rebecca said they felt like having athletes from around the world interacting with their girls would be a good opportunity for them. The family has learned about Brazil and Germany as well as other states in America.

Air Link gives Claus a ride ahead of Scottsbluff Parade of Lights

FLETCHER HALFAKER, Star-Herald

Santa Claus and the Grinch were flown into Scottsbluff in style before the annual Parade of Lights on Sunday evening, courtesy of Air Link.

After a few flyovers, the two Christmas icons touched down at Bearcat Stadium in front of a crowd of hundreds a few hours before the start of the parade. They were accompanied on their trip by pilot Brandon Sawyer and flight nurse Lexie Larsen.

Air Link Chief Flight Nurse Tracy Meyer helped explain some of the procedures involved in helicopter operations to the assembled crowd, in addition to detailing how much work her team had done to get their special guests to town that day.

“We had to go to the North Pole and the South Pole to pick up the Grinch and Santa, so we’ve been flying for a really long time,” Meyer said.

After landing, the Grinch was reprimanded for getting too close to the helicopter’s tail, which the Air Link crew then blocked off before letting the children onto the field. The green troublemaker continued his antics behind Santa’s back as the jolly old fellow addressed the crowd, praising the flight crew and expressing appreciation for the luxury trip.

“It was a much warmer flight than being on the sleigh,” Santa said.