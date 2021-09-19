Post Fire near Crawford reported at 15% containment

The Post Fire near Crawford remains a danger as officials report that the fire remains active and only about 15% contained as of Sunday morning. The fire is reported to have burned 5,544 acres.

According to a release Sunday morning, from the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, the fire has been declared a Type 3 Incident and an Incident Management Assistance Team remains on location, assisting local resources with the response. To date, 277 fire personnel from 75 departments have been battling the blaze five miles southeast of Crawford.

As of Sunday morning, a pre-evacuation order for the City of Crawford was no longer in effect. However, residents located south of Highway 20 are advised they should remain alert and vigilant to changing conditions. A recommended evacuation order for anyone south of 4-Mile Road remains in effect.

Fire managers are prepared for combating warmer weather with relative humidity in the middle teens on Sunday, according to the report. High winds are expected to come through the area with gusts up to 30 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The traveling public is advised to please take extra caution when traveling in the Crawford area. Increased fire engine traffic should be expected.