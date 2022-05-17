Post Playhouse actors and crew prepare five shows as rehearsals get underway

The Post Playhouse was bustling with artistic enthusiasm Monday, May 9, as 45 staff members, actors and behind-the-scenes crews began rehearsals for the upcoming season.

The long awaited anticipation to return to the theater is over, with the hope the shows will take to the stage in front of live audiences again in nine days.

Dewayne Barrett is the director this season, having worked at the Post Playhouse since the 2016 season. While this season will be his seventh year, it will only be his fifth year putting on productions due to COVID-19.

“For two summers my heart has been outside my chest because I haven’t been able to be here at the post,” Barrett said. “So to say that I and the cast are extremely excited about being here is an understatement. We are so ready to entertain again.”

The Post Playhouse productions this summer will open with “Damn Yankees,” followed by “Desperate Measures,” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” “Church Basement Ladies,” and “Something Rotten!” Productions will begin May 27 and continue as scheduled through Aug. 14.

After arriving May 9, the cast went through full rehearsals of Damn Yankees for 7 days, with their first day off on Monday, May 16.

“We got a lot learned last week,” Barrett said. “The first week is, more or less, geared toward getting all of the music learned because it’s a lot of music. We try to get everything taught musically before we stage anything like choreography-wise or song-wise.”

Barrett taught three of the big dance numbers from Damn Yankees to the actors during Tuesday morning’s rehearsal. Sunday, May 22, the cast will put the final pieces together of Damn Yankees before heading into tech week on May 24-26.

“The first show usually takes a little longer, because we’re getting everyone situated with all of the body mics,” he said.

Actress Anna Fernandez will portray Lola in “Damn Yankees,” Beatrice “Bea” Bottom in “Something Rotten,” Sister Margaretta in “The Sounds of Music” and Sister Mary Jo in “Desperate Measures.” New to the Post Playhouse, Fernandez said it takes organization.

“I did a show that Dwayne (Barrett) directed in the fall and he asked if I wanted to come out here, so I sent in an audition video and a reel,” she said. “I feel like there are a lot of people living in my brain at the same time.”

With one week of rehearsals behind her, Fernandez said it feels longer than that, but everyone has been helpful.

“There’s so much information and we’re learning new stuff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday,” she said. “Everyone is super helpful and knowledgeable. It’s a really solid group of people.”

Rehearsals are recorded for the actors to refer back to the music and choreography ahead of the tech week leading up to opening night. The rehearsals are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a lunch and dinner break built into the schedule before the actors return to perform the nighttime show. Thursday nights are geared toward a full day of dress rehearsals for the next show opening that Friday.

This season, two of the shows have smaller casts with the idea it will allow the actors to rest vocally and physically during the height of the season in July when the Post Playhouse offers three shows on Saturdays.

“We found that what we wanted to do was try a new format of only having the actors do four out of the five shows,” Barrett said. “Desperate Measures has a small cast and then Church Basement Ladies has a small cast, so we’re able to divide that so we can give everybody a show off.”

As Fernandez becomes acquainted with the fast-paced production style at the Post Playhouse, she also has to adjust to her surroundings.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment coming from Buffalo, N.Y., to a playhouse and living on a fort,” she said. “I feel like I wake up everyday living in a place on a postcard.”

The design team is currently building all of the sets, concentrating on Damn Yankees. The props and costumes are also being stitched together and ordered ahead of opening night.

“It’s a well-oiled machine,” Barrett said. “Everybody’s got a specific duty, so everyone kind of pitches in and does what they can to make that magic happen.”

As Barrett and the actors continue with rehearsals, they look forward to the sound of applause.

“I think the most is just hearing that applause again, and just seeing that heartbeat of our theater come back to life,” Barrett said.

For more information about the season, visit postplayhouse.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.