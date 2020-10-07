Potter-Dix Elementary wins Small Towns Matter contest

The ceremony included short speeches from different community members as well as Rubac and United Healthcare CEO Rob Broomfield and United Healthcare Nebraska executive director Matt Milam. Even Potter-Dix elementary students Trenton Hickman and Veronica Loghry spoke at the podium.

Everyone talked about why small towns matter and what makes the Potter-Dix community so great. Almost everyone acknowledged one of the best parts of small town living is the tight-knit community.

“Living in a small town is great because everybody knows everybody,” Loghry said during the ceremony.

“The United Healthcare mission … is to help people live healthier lives and to make the health system work better for everyone,” Broomfield said. “We think one of the best ways to do that is to get out into the small towns all over the state of Nebraska and really encourage students like the Potter-Dix students to get active and get involved, which is why we did the bike helmets.”

As children went through the line to take a helmet, each one said thank you. The check was presented to the first grade, who gaped at its large size. Potter-Dix Superintendent Adam Patrick said he plans on asking the students what they would like to use the money for.