For some, Laura Leggott’s name is synonymous with chickens in Scotts Bluff County. From the time a chicken is just an egg, presentations at the county fair, and until the chickens arrive on a family’s plate, she shares her knowledge with the community. As the provider of 17 dozen eggs to her local school’s egg incubation program, she loves to attend kindergarten days at Legacy of the Plains museum and help the little ones learn about how eggs hatch.

“The kindergarten program has such an impact and so many kids develop an interest in poultry as a result,” Leggott said. “Some even, eventually, go on to the fair.”

Leggott shared that many of the chicks go home with the kids after they’ve hatched and she takes the ones that aren’t spoken for back to her farm. Currently, she has about 130 chickens on her family’s property that consist of a menagerie of meat birds, layers, show birds, and the young hatchlings from the schools.

Leggott has been involved with 4-H since she was a little girl in Pennsylvania. As a kid she participated in the non-agricultural events. Now, the mom of four kids who are ages 14, 17, 20, and 21, says, “We’re chicken people.” She’s spent 13 years helping her kids raise those chickens.

“I homeschooled my kids and the 4-H curriculum was a great supplement to our STEM education. Kids learn how to raise a quality animal that they’d be proud to eat. They also have to take a quality assurance class to make sure that they’re ensuring the food safety of their animals.”

Leggott is now the leader of a poultry club, “The East County Cluckers” in Melbeta, as well as a countywide group, “The Fur and Feather Fun Club,” that meets at the fairground.

At their weekly meeting held just a few weeks prior to the Scotts Bluff County Fair, talk centered around getting the kids prepared to show their chickens. Each kid showed up with an animal tote with a chicken, or two, inside. They gently removed birds of every shape and size and practiced holding them to keep them calm and then set them on a central table as they talked over key points the judges would want to hear about during the presentation. One interesting fact that came up while Kayson Keithley of Minatare was displaying his White Crested Black Polish was that, in many cases, the color of the chicken’s earlobes determines the color of their eggs.

Kids can present different breeds of chickens at the fair but can only take one meat variety to the sale at the end of the fair.

“Kids work really hard for that one chicken,” Leggott said. “Scotts Bluff County has a well supported fair and bids very generously. We’re incredibly grateful to our sponsors.”

The sales can bring in $200-700 for a chicken, but have gone even higher.

For more information, on 4-H competitions at the fair, the local Extension website, extension.unl.edu/statewide/scottsbluff-morrill/fair.