Poverty workshop to kickoff series for community

On Tuesday, June 8, the Alliance Poverty Task Force in collaboration with Panhandle Partnership will be hosting the national program ‘Bridges Out of Poverty’ at the Alliance Performing Arts Center. This training is a comprehensive approach to understanding the dynamics that cause and maintain poverty from the individual to systems level.
This workshop is a comprehensive approach to understanding poverty. Bridges Out of Poverty uses the lens of economic class and provides concrete tools and strategies for a community to understand and alleviate poverty.
Participants will review poverty research, examine a theory of change, and analyze poverty through the prism of the hidden rules of class, resources, family structure, and language. This workshop will be the first in a series provided in the Panhandle.
The program is open to anyone; however, service agencies, elected officials, school personnel, law enforcement, church leaders, businesses, and community leaders are highly encouraged to attend. Funding for this training series has been generously provided by Western Nebraska Community College, CAPstone Child Advocacy Center, United Way of Western Nebraska, Community Action Partnership of Nebraska, Alliance Ministerial Association and the Medica Foundation.
Registration is $35 and includes refreshments and lunch. Register at www.panhandlepartnership.com/events. Registration is requested by June 1st. Optional book and workbook is available for purchase upon registration and is good for the entire series. Scholarships are available; email kayla.gasker@panhandlepartnership.com to register via scholarship.
Check-in and networking opportunities begin at 8 a.m. and the training begins at 9 a.m.
On Wednesday, June 9, Educational Service Unit #13 (ESU13) will hold a follow-up training for teachers. There is no charge to attend, but one hour of graduate college credit is available from the University of Wyoming for $50 for attending both Bridges Out of Poverty and the ESU13 training. Email soar@esu13.org to register for this teacher training.
Mark your calendars to attend Part 2 and 3 of the Bridges series. Part 2 is planned for Oct. 14 at the Gering Civic Center and Part 3 is planned for June 9, 2022, in Alliance.