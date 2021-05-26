Poverty workshop to kickoff series for community

On Tuesday, June 8, the Alliance Poverty Task Force in collaboration with Panhandle Partnership will be hosting the national program ‘Bridges Out of Poverty’ at the Alliance Performing Arts Center. This training is a comprehensive approach to understanding the dynamics that cause and maintain poverty from the individual to systems level.

This workshop is a comprehensive approach to understanding poverty. Bridges Out of Poverty uses the lens of economic class and provides concrete tools and strategies for a community to understand and alleviate poverty.

Participants will review poverty research, examine a theory of change, and analyze poverty through the prism of the hidden rules of class, resources, family structure, and language. This workshop will be the first in a series provided in the Panhandle.