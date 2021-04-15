 Skip to main content
Power outages scheduled in Alliance
Power outages scheduled in Alliance

Scheduled power outage this Saturday
ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a power outage for East 10th street, from Flack to CR 58, scheduled for Sunday April 18 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will affect the ARC as well as the houses in the Meadowlark Addition.

This outage is required to accomplish an upgrade to the system. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

If you have questions or are still experiencing issues after 2 p.m., please contact the City of Alliance Utility Department at 308-762-5075.

