As you walk through the doors of Powerhouse on Broadway you’re transported into a chic, but somehow still cozy, restaurant that looks like it could be found in a big city. When customers review the menu, they realize it is diverse — but approachable — and it’s hard to decide because everything delivered to the neighboring tables looks delicious.

The brainchild of David and Kerri Schaff and the culinary talents of Sam Rodriguez have combined to bring the former power company building back to life featuring a full restaurant and bar on the main level and office suites on the upper floors.

“We just have always kept an eye on the building,” said Kerri Schaff. “We wanted more business downtown,” echoed her husband, Dave. The process of bringing it back to its Art Deco glory, while modernizing the building, involved a combination of local and out-of-town contributors from architects to contractors and designers. Due to some delays in getting the best people for the jobs it took just a little longer than planned to get it open, but that really highlights the fact they were focused on quality.

Both Kerri and Dave grew up in the Panhandle, ventured to the University of Wyoming for college, had a brief five year stay in Seattle, and then returned back home to raise their family. When asked what they do when they have a break from launching this ambitious endeavor Kerri laughed, “Dave still works full-time, and we’ve got five kids between our 9-year-old twins and our 21-year-old in college.”

Kerri oversees the renovation of the office suites above the restaurant. The second-floor office suites are fully leased and they’re in the midst of the third floor build out, which they’d love to open before the end of the year.

Executive Chef, Sam Rodriguez, moved to the valley six years ago from Denver and, prior to Powerhouse, worked at the Scottsbluff Country Club and 16th Empire. He has been involved with this project from nearly the beginning. He joined the Schaff’s as they worked with Hotel Equities, the company that manages the restaurant, in helping design the kitchen layout to his liking. Rodriguez shared that he was very happy with the work the kitchen design team did.

Chef Rodriguez knew he wanted to be a chef from his early childhood following his mom around the kitchen. He couldn’t identify a favorite dish from his mom because “Everything she makes is delicious.” When his parents opened a bar and grill in Denver, he began cooking professionally at the young age of 15. By 17 he headed to culinary school at CEC Denver.

“I’ve worked in restaurants for 35 years. I’ve worked with some of the best Italian chefs, best German chefs, I owned a sushi bar,” Rodriguez shared as a reason why the Powerhouse has such a diverse menu.

Ninety percent of the menu is made from scratch and utilizes as many local ingredients as possible. The complimentary popcorn that arrives as customers are seated comes from Big Red Popcorn. They use the brisket from Fitzke BBQ, they proudly serve an amber ale from Flyover Brewing, the mushrooms are from Polarity Mushroom Farm and, most importantly, “all of our beef is Nebraska beef.”

Rodriguez takes pride in their preparation of all dishes, but the steaks are one of his favorite things to prepare. While touring his kitchen, he indicated that everything is focused on quality and consistency and shared the cookbook that he wrote that sits on the line for reference.

“Everything is in here to my exact measurements. If someone is new, I want them to be able to make the dish the same way as the more experienced. It helps with training.”

Powerhouse has a staff of 45 with 14 of those working in the kitchen. Chef Gustavo “Gus” Lucio, from Mitchell, was called out as the reason that Rodriguez can step away from the line to come and greet guests that want to thank the kitchen for their meals. Gus’s smiles as he answered my questions really supported the way that the Schaff’s and Rodriguez feel about their staff. They pride themselves on paying well and the kitchen staff gets two days in a row off — a custom unheard of in most of the restaurant industry — and actually endeavor to focus on quality of life.

The whole staff is working hard through their soft open to get their feet under them as they roll through the punches of opening a new restaurant. Future events include holding a formal grand opening, once their patio is set up; renting out their private dining space for special events; and eventually adding chef specials to the menu.

For more information about The Powerhouse on Broadway, their menu and their office suites, visit their website at PowerhouseonBroadway.com.

<&rule>