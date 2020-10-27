 Skip to main content
PPHD announced 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths in Dawes County
PPHD announced 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths in Dawes County

Panhandle Public Health District announced two additional COVID-related deaths in Dawes County have been reported Tuesday.

A male in his 70s and a male in his 80s, bring the total deaths in the Panhandle to 14, according to the release. PPHD announced Dawes County’s first death involving a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. A male in his 70s had been reported to have died in Monday’s release.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of these two gentlemen. We must take all increased safety measures to protect our most vulnerable populations,” Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said in the release.

On Tuesday, Panhandle Public Health District reported 709 active cases of COVID-19 and 33 hospitalizations in the Panhandle on its dashboard, located at pphd.org. Data had not yet been updated since Monday’s reporting.

Panhandle health officials issued a reminder: Please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. They encouraged people to “please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.”

