PPHD announced 26 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

“Let’s keep moving forward together. Let’s not go back.”
That was the resounding message by Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel during Monday’s PPHD call, during which officials gave a snapshot of coronavirus in the Panhandle.
PPHD has moved to calls that are being held twice a week. During Monday’s call, officials announced 26 new cases of coronavirus and one death. The death occurred in Scotts Bluff County, with the passing of a man in his 80s who had pre-existing health conditions. That brings the total number of deaths in the Panhandle to eight.
The Panhandle has moved to Phase 4, moving to the phase with lessened restrictions on Friday. Tabi Prochazka, deputy director for health prepardeness and promotions, called it a “myth” that the phase means that we can move to a “pre-COVID life.”
In fact, she said, because restrictions have decreased, it increases our personal responsibility to ensure that we are taking the necessary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“As we move forward, practicing that social distancing that we’ve been talking about ... Make sure we’re staying away from others, staying six feet away, wearing a mask, when we cannot and consider staying home most of the time, if possible, except for essential travel and work” remain as important as ever, she said.
The change to Phase 4 does eliminate restrictions on gatherings at churches, requirements to wear masks at places such as salons, and other restrictions. However, indoor gatherings remain limited to 75% of occupancy. Outdoor gatherings are allowed to be at 100% occupancy. Organizers of events that will have more than 500 people or venues with occupancy of more than 500 people continue to be required to complete an approval process through PPHD that examines health and safety efforts by planners. That application is available on the website, www.pphd.org.
Engel said that PPHD has approved more than 200 plans.
“We have worked with many event planners,” she said, saying it might take some time to work through details but officials try to turn around plans as quickly as possible. “Our goal is to have as many events happen as possible.”
Like Prochazka, she said that keeping cases down low depends on all of us to participate in prevention strategies.
“We all have the skills that are necessary for how to continue on with our lives in a safe manner.”
Some people balk at the restrictions, even during PPHD phone calls. One caller questioned guidelines in place at high school sporting events.
Officials were also asked about social distancing and other preventative health guidelines that sports teams are taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The caller called the guidelines among sports teams "borderline ridiculous," referring to disagreeing with requirements in one event of athletes not being able to shake hands and wearing a mask, while claiming that sweat and blood is exchanged during contact sports. The health guidelines in place by schools prevents players from being able to acknowledge competitors, the caller claimed.
Prochazka said health guidelines are in place to reduce the possibility of transmission. Players should “acknowledge their competitors and we do encourage them to still do that,” but for now, “it is taking place in a different format than we are used to.”
Guidelines for preventing the coronavirus are here, for at least the immediate future, Engel said. Engel said health officials have been advised that the Panhandle can expect to stay in Phase 4 until a vaccine is available, though she said state officials have said that a Phase 5 is available.
On March 9, according to an Omaha World-Herald story, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state could be dealing with the coronavirus for the next nine to 12 months.
The Panhandle remains in the moderate risk level of transmission, according to the update to the risk dial released on Monday and has been since it came out in July. Deuel County has now joined Grant County as being listed in the “low risk” category on the county level, with the rest of the Panhandle counties at moderate risk. On the community level, the communities of Hay Springs, Hemingford, Hyannis, Dalton-Gurley, Potter-Dix, Chapppell and Big Springs are now listed as low risk.
Cases announced during Monday’s call included three children and 23 adults. Cases involving children were: Dawes, 1, community spread; Morrill, 1, community spread; Scotts Bluff, 1, close contact. Cases involving adults: Box Butte, 2 community spread, 3 community spread, 2 unknown; Cheyenne, 2 community spread; Dawes, 2 community spread, 2 unknown; Morrill, 3 community spread, 1 close contact; Scotts Bluff County, 2 close contact, 2 community spread; and Sheridan County, 2 community spread.
To date, 13,199 people have been tested for the coronavirus, with 756 people testing positive, for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%. There are currently 83 active cases and 666 people have recovered. Six people are currently hospitalized, and a total of 76 people have been hospitalized since PPHD began collecting cases on March 2.
