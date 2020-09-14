PPHD announced 26 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

“Let’s keep moving forward together. Let’s not go back.”

That was the resounding message by Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel during Monday’s PPHD call, during which officials gave a snapshot of coronavirus in the Panhandle.

PPHD has moved to calls that are being held twice a week. During Monday’s call, officials announced 26 new cases of coronavirus and one death. The death occurred in Scotts Bluff County, with the passing of a man in his 80s who had pre-existing health conditions. That brings the total number of deaths in the Panhandle to eight.

The Panhandle has moved to Phase 4, moving to the phase with lessened restrictions on Friday. Tabi Prochazka, deputy director for health prepardeness and promotions, called it a “myth” that the phase means that we can move to a “pre-COVID life.”

In fact, she said, because restrictions have decreased, it increases our personal responsibility to ensure that we are taking the necessary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“As we move forward, practicing that social distancing that we’ve been talking about ... Make sure we’re staying away from others, staying six feet away, wearing a mask, when we cannot and consider staying home most of the time, if possible, except for essential travel and work” remain as important as ever, she said.

The change to Phase 4 does eliminate restrictions on gatherings at churches, requirements to wear masks at places such as salons, and other restrictions. However, indoor gatherings remain limited to 75% of occupancy. Outdoor gatherings are allowed to be at 100% occupancy. Organizers of events that will have more than 500 people or venues with occupancy of more than 500 people continue to be required to complete an approval process through PPHD that examines health and safety efforts by planners. That application is available on the website, www.pphd.org.