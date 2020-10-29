PPHD announces 321 new COVID-19 cases

Public health officials report that the Panhandle’s “doubling rate” — the rate it takes for coronavirus cases to double in the Panhandle — has once again increased.
Now, the doubling rate has shortened to just 16 days, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said during Thursday’s call. During Monday’s bi-weekly briefing, Engel had noted that from March to September, the 12 counties in the district had reported fewer than 1,000 cases. Now, PPHD is reporting cases doubled in just 16 days.
The Panhandle Public Health District has been reporting a large number of cases during its calls, which are held on Monday’s and Thursday’s. On Monday, PPHD reported 326 new cases over the weekend, and 33 hospitalizations. On Thursday, PPHD announced another 321 new cases, with 194 of those in Scotts Bluff County alone, and hospitalizations are getting close to doubling, with 52 people hospitalized due to COVID-related treatment.
That means that over the last seven days, PPHD officials have reported 647 cases. With officials receiving notification that 67 new tests had come back positive just before Thursday’s call, the Panhandle saw more than 700 new cases this week. Those cases are still being investigated and will be detailed in Monday’s call.
The increase in cases is “significant, not only in the number of cases, but in the number of hospitalizations,” Engel said. “I would say if it hadn’t seemed real before, it is real now.”
Engel urged everyone to “do whatever you can to protect yourself,” from wearing masks to social distancing. Additional measures for protecting yourself is available on PPHD’s website, as it moved from different risk levels.
“Everybody has to do their part,” she said, noting that she is concerned about the Halloween weekend, particularly those involved in adult activities in crowded spaces. She urged people to enjoy themselves, but to do so safely.
Testing
The influx in cases does mean testing opportunities are getting “log-jammed,” as Engel referred to current testing availability.
“Right now, because of this huge influx of positive people that means there’s more people that have been exposed,” she said. “That means that there are more people who would like to get tested.”
Callers asking questions about testing noted that opportunities to test through TestNebraska at Regional West Medical Center were delayed, with appointments booking into next week already. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said earlier this week that health officials are trying to work with PPHD to open up additional testing slots locally.
However, that doesn’t mean that testing is not available in the Panhandle. Free testing continues to be available at Community Health Center (CAPWN) and TestNebraska testing remains free at other hospitals in Alliance, Chadron, Gordon and Sidney. One-day testing is available at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport and Alliance Community Pharmacy. You can also contact your local physician, though testing opportunities may be limited and patients will need insurance or payment.
Test results are taking about a day or two to be returned to Panhandle Public Health District.
If you are unable to find a location that is convenient for you to get tested or unable to schedule testing, health officials urged persons who know that they have been exposed or are asymptomatic to quarantine. Persons who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days since they began showing symptoms. The incubation period of the virus is two to 14 days, so close contacts should quarantine for 14 days.
Close contacts
As cases continue to increase, PPHD officials said some people have reached out, asking if they were close contacts.
PPHD has come up with a process for people to self-report possible COVID-19 exposure.
“If you know that you were a first contact with somebody, we will likely give you a call once we have interviewed that positive person,” Engel said. “But sometimes, they don’t remember (all of their close contacts). We’ve had a lot of people calling in to say they are close contacts, and that is very helpful.”
However, she said, officials have been so busy that they know they have missed some calls. The health district has now compiled a form, in which people can provide their information in a secure manner if they know or believe they have been in close contact of someone who tested positive. That information is available on PPHD’s website, pphd.org.
Bed availability
Officials didn’t note any alarm regarding the increase in COVID-19 patients as far as bed availability or other data being collected. According to PPHD’s dashboard, ICU bed availability is at 24% and hospital bed availability is at 34%. Ventilator availability remains high, at 89%. Hospitals have been tasked with coming up with plans for treating COVID-19 patients.
A story reported by Nebraska Public Radio earlier this week reported that a Hastings hospital was treating patients “as far away as Scottsbluff,” however, Engel said that health officials tracked down that information and determined that patient was from Ogallala, not Scottsbluff. Engel said that there is plenty of capacity at Panhandle hospitals, and all Panhandle hospitals are capable of treating COVID-19 patients. Most of the hospitals in the Panhandle are critical access hospitals, and depending on a patient’s needs, can be transferred to another facility for a higher level of care, such as Regional West or another hospital, as with any other disease or illness
Five new deaths
The Panhandle has reported five new deaths this week, with four of those deaths in Dawes County and one in Sioux County. Engel did explain that all of those deaths may not necessarily have occurred this week. Officials wait to report deaths to the community until after state officials have examined death certificates, she explained.
Engel and Jessica Davies, deputy director of Panhandle Public Health District, did remind people that deaths being reported in the Panhandle are “someone’s loved one.”
“There has been significant conspiracy around COVID-related deaths,” Davies said. She reminded people to show consideration as family’s experience tough time. She also struck down misinformation that hospitals receive extra money when listing a patient as having died of COVID-19. It’s not the first time that the common social media myth has been addressed by health officials in the local call — one call even involved a hospital CEO noting that it was false that hospitals receive additional monies to treat COVID-19 patients or for deaths — but such misinformation continues to circulate around conspiracy theorists.
Persons who are currently quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 need not fret about being unable to vote in Tuesday’s election. Davies outlined the process for people to vote, using an agent. Contact your local county clerk for information on forms available if you find yourself affected by COVID-19 and wanting to cast a ballot.
Active cases
There are currently 879 active COVID-19 cases in the 12 counties covered by PPHD. Cases reported on Thursday included 26 children, 19 and under, and 295 adults. Cases among children reported were: Scotts Bluff, 12; Garden, 7; Box Butte, 4; Cheyenne, 2; Morrill, 1. Among adults, cases were: Scotts Bluff, 194; Cheyenne, 21; Box Butte, 20; Morrill, 15; Dawes, 14; Kimball, 11; Sheridan, 9; Garden, 7; Deuel, 3; one under investigation.
