PPHD announces 321 new COVID-19 cases

Test results are taking about a day or two to be returned to Panhandle Public Health District.

If you are unable to find a location that is convenient for you to get tested or unable to schedule testing, health officials urged persons who know that they have been exposed or are asymptomatic to quarantine. Persons who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days since they began showing symptoms. The incubation period of the virus is two to 14 days, so close contacts should quarantine for 14 days.

Close contacts

As cases continue to increase, PPHD officials said some people have reached out, asking if they were close contacts.

PPHD has come up with a process for people to self-report possible COVID-19 exposure.

“If you know that you were a first contact with somebody, we will likely give you a call once we have interviewed that positive person,” Engel said. “But sometimes, they don’t remember (all of their close contacts). We’ve had a lot of people calling in to say they are close contacts, and that is very helpful.”