PPHD: COVID-19 vaccine expected soon

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that its unlikely that in the initial roll-out, at least, that the Panhandle will get the Pfizer vaccine due to extremely cold temperatures required for storage. It’s more likely that the vaccine being developed by Moderna will be the primary vaccine used.

PPHD director Kim Engel also reported that Ricketts has updated his current directed health measure, putting into place measures following CDC guidance quarantining close contacts of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19. Identified close contacts who have not tested and are not showing symptoms can quarantine for 10 days. Close contacts who have tested negative can be released from quarantine after seven days. Persons wanting to test out of quarantine will be required to test on day 5, which would be 48 hours from the time that they’d be planned to be released from quarantine. Symptom monitoring and masking through day 14 is still required in both scenarios, however, now, Engel said, people have an option to test out of quarantine earlier. Documentation to test out of quarantine will have to be documented and provided to PPHD or a person’s local health department. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Isolation can end when a person is fever-free and showing an improvement in symptoms.