PPHD: COVID-19 vaccine expected soon

Panhandle public health officials are expecting the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Nebraska within the next couple of weeks.
“We’ve worked on a plan and the purpose of the plan is to assist our partners in a shared understanding of pandemic response,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health preparedness and promotions at PPHD, said during Thursday’s briefing. “...Our plan aligns with the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine and we’ve been really working the past couple months with partners, holding meetings, to really just make sure we do have our plan in place.”
In the first phase of the state’s vaccination plan, health care personnel who work at hospitals, in emergency rooms, long-term care facilities and in urgent and primary care facilities will be eligible for the vaccine. EMS providers, police officers and others in public safety will also be able to get the vaccine. Prochazka said state health officials have said they expect the state to be distributing the second vaccination dose to those identified in phase one as early as January.
“It sounds like we will be getting vaccine pretty regularly and pretty quickly,” she said.
In a press conference earlier this week, Ricketts said that none of those persons would be required to vaccinate, if they choose not to, but they are prioritized in the state to receive the vaccination. The current vaccines are awaiting emergency FDA approval, which is expected, and is a two-dose vaccine. Persons who have had COVID-19 are still recommended to get the vaccination, as the length of immunity from contracting COVID-19 is not yet certain.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that its unlikely that in the initial roll-out, at least, that the Panhandle will get the Pfizer vaccine due to extremely cold temperatures required for storage. It’s more likely that the vaccine being developed by Moderna will be the primary vaccine used.
PPHD director Kim Engel also reported that Ricketts has updated his current directed health measure, putting into place measures following CDC guidance quarantining close contacts of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19. Identified close contacts who have not tested and are not showing symptoms can quarantine for 10 days. Close contacts who have tested negative can be released from quarantine after seven days. Persons wanting to test out of quarantine will be required to test on day 5, which would be 48 hours from the time that they’d be planned to be released from quarantine. Symptom monitoring and masking through day 14 is still required in both scenarios, however, now, Engel said, people have an option to test out of quarantine earlier. Documentation to test out of quarantine will have to be documented and provided to PPHD or a person’s local health department. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of their test. Isolation can end when a person is fever-free and showing an improvement in symptoms.
Engel said a quarantine of 14 days remains recommended, for those persons who want to be extra cautious, due to the incubation of COVID-19, which is two to 14 days.
PPHD announced 12 additional COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle, bringing the total deaths in the Panhandle to 79. Deaths announced were: Box Butte County woman in her 50s; two Dawes County women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s and a Dawes County man in his 90s; a Cheyenne County woman in her 70s; five Scotts Bluff County men, three in their 60s and two in their 90s, and a Scotts Bluff County woman in her 90s; and a Sheridan County woman in her 60s.
A total of 283 new active cases since Monday, Nov. 30, were reported, bringing the total of active cases in the Panhandle to 2,235.
The weekly positivity rate has decreased compared to highs in November, at 43.5% and doubling time has decreased to 29 days. However, Engel said, hospitalizations in the Panhandle remain high, at more than 25% of staffed beds containing COVID-19 cases. Officials are concerned about high hospitalizations due to the impact on the health care system and the ability to take patients suffering from COVID-19, as well as other conditions.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.