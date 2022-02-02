PPHD hesitant to predict COVID-19 trend due to state data glitch

After setting an all-time high for weekly confirmed cases last week, COVID-19 cases across the Panhandle appear to be on the decline according to the most recent numbers on the Panhandle Public Health dashboard. However, the trend remains unclear because of a glitch in the reporting system.

Panhandle Public Health District Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies sent a press release stating, “The state has a glitch in their data reporting system. The Panhandle COVID Dashboard is current with the COVID cases that have been reported to date.”

Until the data glitch is addressed, Davies said, “We are hesitant to predict too much regarding the trend due to the data glitch but are hoping as information is updated tomorrow (Thursday) we will be able to start making a more formal assessment of the trend.”

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel reported the number of confirmed cases hit 1,237 two weeks ago, with the dashboard’s updated cases reported at 1,289 for the week of Jan. 16. Since then, the number of confirmed cases has dropped off with last week’s total reaching 947 cases and this week’s cases at 148 as of Wednesday afternoon.