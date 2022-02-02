PPHD hesitant to predict COVID-19 trend due to state data glitch

After setting an all-time high for weekly confirmed cases last week, COVID-19 cases across the Panhandle appear to be on the decline according to the most recent numbers on the Panhandle Public Health dashboard. However, the trend remains unclear because of a glitch in the reporting system.
Panhandle Public Health District Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies sent a press release stating, “The state has a glitch in their data reporting system. The Panhandle COVID Dashboard is current with the COVID cases that have been reported to date.”
Until the data glitch is addressed, Davies said, “We are hesitant to predict too much regarding the trend due to the data glitch but are hoping as information is updated tomorrow (Thursday) we will be able to start making a more formal assessment of the trend.”
Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel reported the number of confirmed cases hit 1,237 two weeks ago, with the dashboard’s updated cases reported at 1,289 for the week of Jan. 16. Since then, the number of confirmed cases has dropped off with last week’s total reaching 947 cases and this week’s cases at 148 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Panhandle’s case rate per 100,000 for the past 14 days also saw a decrease to 481.1. The previous two weeks reported case rates were 1,618 and 2,032, respectively. The Panhandle’s weekly positivity rate was 20.8%.
Reported confirmed cases by age also saw a shift with people ages 60 to 69 reporting the most cases with 70 cases in the last seven days. Not far behind are the 20- to 29-year-old and 30- to 39-year-old age groups with 61 and 62 confirmed cases.
Within the release, Davies also noted how PPHD continues to organize locations for Nebraska residents to pick up at-home COVID tests provided by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Location information is forthcoming. Residents can also order four free at-home COVID tests by visiting COVIDtests.gov or by call 1-800-232-0233. The tests arrive within 7 to 12 days.