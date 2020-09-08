PPHD moving to Phase 4 of directed health measures Friday

As the Panhandle moves to lessened restrictions on the community level, health officials said that responsibility increases on the personal level.

During Tuesday’s Panhandle Public Health District briefing, officials answered questions about an announcement over the weekend that the Panhandle will move to Phase 4 of directed health measures on Sept. 11.

The move to Phase 4 doesn’t mean that risk level of coronavirus spread has decreased, health officials said. In fact, it can mean the opposite, with many districts that had already moved to Phase 4 reporting an increase in cases, according to stories from the Lincoln Journal-Star and Omaha World-Herald.

“We are transitioning from a period where there were more rules imposed in the directed health measures to a time of increased personal responsibility for our own health, as well as those we come into contact with, including the most vulnerable,” Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said.

In Phase 4, restrictions on restaurants, child care centers, businesses such as gyms and fitness centers, salons and similar businesses and even limits on wedding and funeral receptions have been removed. Gatherings and occupancy rates will continue to be limited, with occupancy limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy for indoors gatherings and events. Outdoor gatherings can move to 100 percent of rated occupancy, however, gatherings and events that will exceed 500 person capacity continue to have to go through a review and approval process with Panhandle health officials. Facilities or venues with more than 500 person capacity that are re-opening, or expanding occupancy, must now submit, or resubmit, plans for review to the Panhandle Public Health District to ensure safety and health protocols are in place. Facilities smaller than that can also use the district’s guidance for event planning as a tool to ensure safety.