PPHD moving to Phase 4 of directed health measures Friday

As the Panhandle moves to lessened restrictions on the community level, health officials said that responsibility increases on the personal level.
During Tuesday’s Panhandle Public Health District briefing, officials answered questions about an announcement over the weekend that the Panhandle will move to Phase 4 of directed health measures on Sept. 11.
The move to Phase 4 doesn’t mean that risk level of coronavirus spread has decreased, health officials said. In fact, it can mean the opposite, with many districts that had already moved to Phase 4 reporting an increase in cases, according to stories from the Lincoln Journal-Star and Omaha World-Herald.
“We are transitioning from a period where there were more rules imposed in the directed health measures to a time of increased personal responsibility for our own health, as well as those we come into contact with, including the most vulnerable,” Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said.
In Phase 4, restrictions on restaurants, child care centers, businesses such as gyms and fitness centers, salons and similar businesses and even limits on wedding and funeral receptions have been removed. Gatherings and occupancy rates will continue to be limited, with occupancy limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy for indoors gatherings and events. Outdoor gatherings can move to 100 percent of rated occupancy, however, gatherings and events that will exceed 500 person capacity continue to have to go through a review and approval process with Panhandle health officials. Facilities or venues with more than 500 person capacity that are re-opening, or expanding occupancy, must now submit, or resubmit, plans for review to the Panhandle Public Health District to ensure safety and health protocols are in place. Facilities smaller than that can also use the district’s guidance for event planning as a tool to ensure safety.
“The risks around us may be greater, so it’s up to us to do the right thing,” Engel said.
Guidance and best practices for many industries remain recommended and is available on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website. The state restaurant association, dental association and others have provided recommendations on the industry level to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Those best practices and guidance may still mean that customers of businesses or others could still be asked abide by restrictions on the business level.
The directed health measure allows “more freedoms to do things for economy, our schools, our health care facilities, in our community,” Engel said. However, she said, we all have a responsibility to practice prevention strategies to keep the spread down, such as wearing a mask, keeping six feet apart, staying home if you are feeling ill or in a vulnerable population.
On the school district level, Engel said, many superintendents have indicated that current restrictions, including mask requirements, would remain in place for the time being. Superintendents have indicated that current protocols and procedures have been successful in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Some districts throughout the Panhandle have also put together risk level dials and reporting on the school district level for parents and others.
PPHD did release the update to its risk dial on Tuesday, which did see a decrease in risk level. However, the Panhandle’s risk level remains in the moderate level and much of the Panhandle’s counties and communities also remain at moderate risk level.
One person questioned the risk dial, citing an increase in cases in recent weeks. Last week, on Sept. 1, PPHD reported the most cases in one day, with 21 cases, and the highest hospitalization rate, at 8, that had been seen since reporting began in March. On Tuesday, officials reported that hospitlizations, which had decreased to six, had once again reached 8.
“When the public sees a steady increase in cases, but downward movement of the dial, it creates a confidence issue with the public,” the caller said, according to a question read by deputy director Tabi Prochazka.
However, Engel said, the risk level is assessed on a three-week period. Eight areas, all with equal weight, are evaluated to determine risk level.
The ability of the health district to conduct contact tracing within 24 hours and identify the majority of the cases as being close contact cases, rather than community spread, are two factors that have contributed to the lowered risk level, she explained. Also, PPHD has seen a quicker return of testing results, with Engel reporting that results from testing done on Friday were being returned on Tuesday.
“We’re not going to stop the virus,” she said. “But we have to learn to manage it. So far, it has been manageable by the health care system.”
The key to keeping cases down in the district will be following recommended protocol. “It’s really the difference between the state saying, you can do this, you can’t do that, to lifting restrictions and each of us deciding on our own,” Engel said. “We know what’s right or wrong. It (moving to Phase 4) doesn’t mean the risk will increase if we’re all alert and cautious.”
Officials announced 28 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Panhandle since Thursday, Sept. 3. Six cases among children, 19 and under were reported: one, Dawes County, close contact; three, Scotts Bluff County, close contact; two, Sheridan County, community spread. Twenty-two cases were released among adults: Box Butte County, two close contact, one community spread, one unknown; Cheyenne County, one community spread; Dawes County, three close contact, two community spread, one unknown; Scotts Bluff County, three close contact, four community spread, one unknown; Sheridan County, one close contact, one unknown.
There are currently 83 active cases, with 711 people having tested positive since March 2. Officials report 622 people have recovered and there have been six deaths.
