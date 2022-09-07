PPHD notifies public of budget hearing

Notice is hereby given that the budget hearing and regular meeting of the board of directors of the Panhandle Public Health District will take place on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 8:00 am to 9:30 am via teleconference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89590971350 or by phone at (408) 638-0968 Access Code 89590971350#. Members of the public and media wishing to attend may do so via the aforementioned weblink or telephone number, or in the Director’s Room at the Panhandle Public Health District office at 18 W 16th St, Scottsbluff, NE. The budget hearing will take place first and the board meeting will begin immediately after. This meeting is in accordance the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 84-1407 to 84-1414. Meetings documents are available at www.pphd.org. A copy of the agenda, which shall be kept continually current, shall be readily available for inspection at the principal office of the District during normal business hours.