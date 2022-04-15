PPHD releases annual report online

Panhandle Public Health District’s 2021 annual report is now available online at pphd.org. The health district is excited to share with Panhandle residents the important work happening around the area which includes the counties of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux.

“We hope you take the opportunity to read and benefit from the many services, resources, and education the health district provides,” said Kim Engel, PPHD health director.

“As you read through this report, and I hope you do, please take note of all the areas of our daily lives that PPHD works to help us improve our health and quality of life. I encourage you to visit our website at www.pphd.org for more information on our community, who we are, and what we do, and please contact us if there is a way to help,” said Bob Gifford, PPHD board president and Banner County commissioner.

He added, “We are blessed with a wonderful and very competent staff that, from a board’s perspective, make difficult tasks look easy. Our board is also made up of very caring and committed people from all 12 counties, who work to help make us become a healthier and safer community.”

The report is available directly at http://pphd.org/Pages/annual_reports.htm.

