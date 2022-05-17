PPHD reminds drivers of safe driving during summer

Many can sing along to Alice Cooper’s unforgettable song lyric, “School’s Out for Summer,” but this also marks an important time for our kids to make fun childhood memories while walking or biking to the pool, park, or to a friend’s house. Let’s help keep them safe and healthy while enjoying these exciting outdoor activities by slowing down and paying attention as drivers share the road.

“With school out, more children will be outside. Please watch your speed, especially near playgrounds, softball and baseball fields, parks, and residential areas,” said Janelle Visser, health educator with Panhandle Public Health District. “A child could dash into the street at any moment, pay attention and always anticipate the unexpected.”

Parents are encouraged to go over important bicycling safety tips with their children like wearing a properly fitted helmet and making eye contact with drivers. Encourage children to look left, right, and left again before crossing the street and cross at marked intersections with a pedestrian crossing light or marked crossing, especially on busier streets and corridors.

Active Living Advisory Committees around the Panhandle are working hard to keep their sidewalks, streets, and pathways safe for walking, biking, and rolling in and around the community. To find your local committee, contact Janelle Visser at 308-487-3600 Ext. 105 or jvisser@pphd.org.

