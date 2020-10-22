PPHD reports 235 new COVID-19 cases

It is something that we need to keep in mind, she said, to stay protected and prevent spread. Health officials are concerned about efforts to prevent spread in schools, Engel said, because they are the “largest gathering” in community’s daily. Though children statistically do not experience serious symptoms, they do spread the virus and spread to close contacts can drive an increase in cases among peer groups.

Over the weekend, PPHD announced cases at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, tied to inmates and staff. Schnell said that all inmates and all staff at the center have been tested and some of those results have begun to roll in. Health officials were asked about separating those results out from the rest of the community, with some implying it would drive up numbers of cases reported. As of Thursday, those results will be reported among county case totals, which are reported based on the residing county of the individual, but officials do plan a separate release that details the numbers seen at the facility. There has not been an influx of cases at the detention center, Schnell said, again reiterating that most of the cases reported continue to be among the community, not facilities.