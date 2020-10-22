PPHD reports 235 new COVID-19 cases

As Panhandle health officials reported another influx in coronavirus cases Thursday, with 235 new cases reported, Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel described contact tracing efforts as overwhelming.
Health officials reported 235 new cases on Thursday. Active cases have reached a new high of 534 cases. With total cases of 1,631 cases, that means active cases make up 32% of the total cases reported since March 2, a demonstration of how rapidly case numbers are rising in the Panhandle.
The area’s hospitalizations also continue to climb, at the highest level yet with 24 active hospitalization. As of Thursday, Oct. 22, the Panhandle has reported a total of 126 hospitalizations since March 2.
Though ventilator availability in the Panhandle remains at good numbers — at 84% — ICU bed availability is reported at 30% and hospital bed availability is at 43%. Not all hospital or ICU beds are tied up by people with coronavirus, but hospitals have been tasked by Gov. Pete Ricketts with keeping beds available for COVID-19 cases and putting together plans to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
“Every local jurisdiction is trying to keep the numbers controllable if at all possible,” Engel said of the main drive behind public health efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
In some states, the spread of the virus has become so overwhelming, that contact tracing is no longer being done or is delayed by public health officials. This week, North Dakota announced it is experiencing a backlog in cases and is now asking residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to inform close contacts of their diagnosis, to prevent a delay in close contacts getting tested. They are also developing an automated system, according to media reports.
Such announcements have caused some confusion, with a “myth” that health officials are no longer doing contact tracing, Panhandle Health Director Kim Engel said. PPHD does continue to do contact tracing.
“Contact tracing is still one of our best defenses to slow the spread of COVID,” Engel said.
“I have to tell you though, we have had days where we are overwhelmed. These numbers are taxing. ... We are trying to bring additional help on as fast as we can, but it’s pretty intense.”
As of press time, 60% of the new cases announced on Thursday remained under investigation, with health officials still not yet able to announce if they were community spread or close contact cases. Of the known cases, 32% were close contact cases and 9% were community spread.
There are some cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations in current reporting that do have ties to nursing homes in the community, but there are not an influx of cases in local nursing homes or other types of facilities driving up numbers.
“Most of what we are seeing are community cases,” Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said, saying that the small gatherings at different places are the most common source of spread.
Engel said, “We can tell you that a lot of them come from family birthday parties, gatherings with friends, church activities. It is places that I think that people feel really safe and with the people they are around, so maybe they let their guard down a little bit. I would say that is true across the state and the nation."
It is something that we need to keep in mind, she said, to stay protected and prevent spread. Health officials are concerned about efforts to prevent spread in schools, Engel said, because they are the “largest gathering” in community’s daily. Though children statistically do not experience serious symptoms, they do spread the virus and spread to close contacts can drive an increase in cases among peer groups.
Over the weekend, PPHD announced cases at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, tied to inmates and staff. Schnell said that all inmates and all staff at the center have been tested and some of those results have begun to roll in. Health officials were asked about separating those results out from the rest of the community, with some implying it would drive up numbers of cases reported. As of Thursday, those results will be reported among county case totals, which are reported based on the residing county of the individual, but officials do plan a separate release that details the numbers seen at the facility. There has not been an influx of cases at the detention center, Schnell said, again reiterating that most of the cases reported continue to be among the community, not facilities.
Forty-six cases were reported among children 19 and under: Scotts Bluff, 23; Box Butte, 16; Sheridan, 2; Dawes, 2; Banner, 1, Cheyenne, 1, Deuel, 1. Among adults, 189 cases were reported: Scotts Bluff, 121; Box Butte, 32; Sheridan, 11; Dawes, 8; Cheyenne, 7; Kimball, 4; Deuel, 2; Garden, 1; Morrill, 1, and two that remained under investigation.
