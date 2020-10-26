PPHD reports 965 cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 4

Panhandle health officials seem certain that with the current case load, the Panhandle’s risk dial will continue to climb.

“If we go into the red, which it looks like that is the trajectory we’re headed, many schools have planned big changes,” Engel said.

In initial re-opening plans, many schools indicated if the Panhandle Public Health District risk level went into the red, those schools would transition to remote options. Schools are using their own risk dials, but many of those dials are based on the PPHD dial and data. However, school officials have consulted with PPHD and many are rethinking those initial plans.

“It would be our opinion that (remote learning) is not necessarily the best thing to do,” Engel said. “In fact, the safest places for kids to be right now is in schools where proper precautions are in place and everyone is wearing a mask.”

Engel said the latest guidance is because schools are taking a variety of measures that are better than if students were congregating in the community, doing more as far as sanitation procedures, wearing masks and social distancing.

“Most of the schools have had great success in keeping the exposure down,” Engel said.