PPHD reports 965 cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 4

The number of coronavirus cases in the Panhandle doubled in less than a month, health officials released during Monday’s Panhandle Public Health briefing.
Since Oct. 4, Panhandle Public Health District has reported 965 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 1,957 cases since PPHD began tracking in May.
“We had our first case on March 29,” PPHD director Kim Engel said, noting thatthrough September, or 189 days, the 12 counties in the district reported fewer than 1,000 cases. PPHD saw the “doubling rate,” the amount of time it takes for cases to double from where they were previously, occur in just 22 days.
“I bring this to your attention to just demonstrate the growth that is happening here with the COVID cases and the intensity with which infections are happening,” she said.
Shortly after Monday’s call, PPPHD issued a press release, announcing Dawes County had experienced its first death attributed to COVID-19. A man in his 70s is reported to have died and it is the 12th death in the Panhandle since March.
During Monday’s call, PPHD announced 326 new cases since Oct. 22 and 33 hospitalizations. The cumulative positivity rate has climbed to 10.2 percent, with the largest number of the cases reported in Scotts Bluff and Box Butte counties. Fifty-seven cases were reported to still be under investigation, 56 in Scotts Bluff and one in Box Butte. Twenty-nine cases were reported among children, 19 & under: Scotts Bluff, 10; Box Butte, 9; Dawes, 4; Cheyenne, 3; Kimball, 1; Morrill, 1; Sheridan 1. There were 240 new cases reported: Scotts Bluff, 102; Box Butte, 50; Dawes, 35; Sheridan, 16; Cheyenne, 15; Morrill, 11; Garden, 5; Kimball, 4; Banner, 1; Sioux, 1. Twenty nine percent of the cases are identified as close contact cases, while 26 percent are community spread cases.
Panhandle health officials seem certain that with the current case load, the Panhandle’s risk dial will continue to climb.
“If we go into the red, which it looks like that is the trajectory we’re headed, many schools have planned big changes,” Engel said.
In initial re-opening plans, many schools indicated if the Panhandle Public Health District risk level went into the red, those schools would transition to remote options. Schools are using their own risk dials, but many of those dials are based on the PPHD dial and data. However, school officials have consulted with PPHD and many are rethinking those initial plans.
“It would be our opinion that (remote learning) is not necessarily the best thing to do,” Engel said. “In fact, the safest places for kids to be right now is in schools where proper precautions are in place and everyone is wearing a mask.”
Engel said the latest guidance is because schools are taking a variety of measures that are better than if students were congregating in the community, doing more as far as sanitation procedures, wearing masks and social distancing.
“Most of the schools have had great success in keeping the exposure down,” Engel said.
Officials continue to try to encourage people to take the simple measures that have been pushed since March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: wearing a mask, social distancing and proper hygiene. There is additional guidance on the PPHD.org website, particularly as the risk level continues to increase.
Engel once again touched on herd immunity, an oft-discussed theory on social media among those who question the need for masks and other preventative measures. A vaccine, which Gov. Pete Ricketts put at late December or early January before being received during a press conference on Monday, would be necessary to achieve herd immunity.
The herd immunity concept “assumes that everyone who recovers from COVID-19 is immune from reinfection,” which Engel said has not been proven and the Panhandle has experienced cases of persons becoming re-infected with COVID-19.
The CDC estimates about 10% of the U.S. has been infected with COVID-19 to date, according to figures presented by PPHD, and it would take 60% of the population to be infected, at minimum, to establish herd immunity. According to figures from UNMC, herd immunity would result in 197 million cases in the U.S., with 36 million people hospitalized and 1.2 million deaths.
Nationally and in the state, Engel said, health officials have maintained that herd immunity would not occur without causing significant disruption to schools, businesses, health care systems and the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.